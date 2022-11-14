Diverzify Appoints Jason Adams President, Ceramic Tile Division

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Adams as President of the ceramic tile division at Diverzify Chicago, effective November 14, 2022. In this new role he will be reporting directly to Ryan Borgman, President Diverzify Chicago.

Jason has worked for Kingston Tile Company of Chicago over the last 25 years and has served as President of the firm for the past 4 years. Jason is well known in the ceramic tile industry with manufacturers and ceramic tile customers and has been a major influencer in the development of this industry. In this new role at Diverzify, Jason will have full responsibility for the growth and development of our ceramic tile business and will work with our team to expand our footprint.

"We are excited to have someone of Jason's caliber join Diverzify to help us continue to grow our Ceramic division, working with our existing team of professionals," says Ryan Borgman .

About Jason

Outside of his day-to-day duties, Jason has found time to work with the Starnet Cooperative, since 2010, as part of their membership committee. In 2016, he became a member of TCNA (Tile Council of North America) and CTCAC (Ceramic Tile Contractor Association Chicago), where he was appointed to Vice President two years later. In 2017, he became a Local 21 Apprentice Trustee and DCTC (District Council Training Center) representative.

Jason attended Western Michigan University where he majored in business, is the Frankfort Falcons Football and Cheer Organization President, and is an active member of YPO, Young Presidents' Organization. Jason is married to his wife, Erin, and is very busy with their 3 children.

Please join Diverzify in welcoming Jason to the Diverzify team.

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 5,000 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, Kiefer USA, Select Prefab Solutions (SPS), Flooring Solutions, Epoxy S.I., Pavilion Floors, Butler Flooring Services, ReSource Colorado, Spectra, and ProSpectra. For more information about Diverzify, visit https://www.diverzify.com

