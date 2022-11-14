Nexcess Report Reveals Top 10 Cities Rising as Most Innovative in U.S.

Cities with Fewer than 500,000 Population Evaluated Across Nine Categories

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the premium provider of managed hosting and cloud solutions optimized for managed WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, today released a ranking on the top 10 most innovative cities across the U.S.

You no longer need to live in San Francisco or New York City in order to capitalize on innovative business ideas.

The ranking analyzes cities with fewer than 500,000 population and evaluates them on nine areas of innovation. Categories include universities, technology, emerging brands, non-profits, infrastructure, education, healthcare, sustainability, and livability.

In the past, major metropolitan areas have dominated headlines as leaders in innovation — but with global shifts occurring over the last several years, innovation is emerging in mid-size hubs in big ways.

The top rankings are as follows:

Atlanta, Georgia Raleigh, North Carolina Minneapolis, Minnesota Cambridge, Massachusetts Oakland, California St. Louis, Missouri Honolulu, Hawaii Madison, Wisconsin Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Miami, Florida

With the recent acceleration of ecommerce due to the pandemic, and emerging technologies making it easier than ever to build a business online, the success of individuals is no longer limited to their geographic location.

"At Nexcess, our goal is to help innovators and entrepreneurs who want to make money online," says Terry Trout, SVP of Marketing. "For nearly 23 years, we've helped organizations of all sizes start, manage, and expand their online businesses."

As digital commerce experts and the industry's trusted leader in open source ecommerce, Nexcess empowers individuals to open and build high-performing online stores. Known for their strong expertise and innovation in Magento, WordPress, and WooCommerce , Nexcess also developed StoreBuilder, a no-code site building solution to make it even easier to get started.

Nexcess delivers high-quality cloud hosting, premium software plugins, and site management tools. A fully managed hosting experience provides infrastructure management that keeps hosting secure and up to date and comes with built-in monitoring that alerts customers when there is a problem with performance. An important differentiation for Nexcess is their support that goes beyond the server which is critical to SMBs and their creators. Customers can count on faster speeds, stronger security, inherent scalability, and help when they need it.

"It is intriguing to see innovation represented across the country in more areas than technology alone. We're seeing nearly every sector of business innovate and hope that by giving them a spotlight we can inspire even more transformation to come. Our goal is to help them dream big and do more online," says Trout.

For more information, visit Nexcess.net or read the full report: Top 10 Rising Innovative Cities in the US .

About Nexcess

Nexcess is the best place to build your business online. Optimized for your commerce needs, we provide a managed hosting infrastructure, curated tools, and a team of experts that make it easy to build, manage, and grow your business online. Serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 22 years, we provide a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress , WooCommerce , and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we collectively manage 10 global data centers, have more than 500,000+ sites under management, serve over 170,000 paying and 2.5 million freemium software customers spanning 150 countries, and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized as an industry leader and among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands and StellarWP .

