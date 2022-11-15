MEDICAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY MEDIX LAUNCHES PERSONAL HEALTHCARE APP

Innovative, scientific, data-driven and individualized, the Medix App puts patients in the driver's seat of their own unique healthcare journey

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medix , the ground-breaking medical management company engineered to direct the full potential of leading medical expertise, treatments and technology to people's most critical health needs, announced today the launch of the Medix App, a personal, holistic, one-stop medical command center that puts people in the driver's seat of their unique healthcare journey. The announcement was made at the HLTH 2022 conference in Las Vegas, with Medix providing App demonstrations during the event.

As the current healthcare landscape makes obtaining personal medical history and data fragmented and difficult at best, the Medix App is an end-to-end solution that streamlines this process by unlocking insights, information and a variety of health services in one, central location. The App allows patients a deeper and more accessible understanding of their full medical profile.

A significant market differentiator and a vital tool for creating better customer and employee engagement and experiences, the App optimizes clinical pathways, provides accessibility to quality healthcare, and through Medix' services, delivers better medical outcomes, without the hustle of navigating different platforms and apps. Key features of the Medix App include the ability to:

Upload, organize, smartly file and share your medical records

Manage your medical appointments and get a variety of health-related alerts

Analyze medical responses directly with a specialist

Uncover personalized action plans based on personal medical risks, trends and health analytics

Manage your health and medical needs with innovative care models, including prevention, medical case management, rehabilitation and mental health services

Access personalized care programs for specific health needs, including:

Prevent diseases with analytics, personalized screening, planning and coaching

Manage diseases with targeted digital toolkits combined with human touch services

Connect directly with your dedicated case doctor and nurse over video, audio and live chat 24/7

Access best-in-class telehealth in all U.S. states, when you are at home or traveling

"We are thrilled to launch the Medix App and bring a one-stop-shop health management platform to more people around the world," said Sigal Atzmon, founder and CEO of Medix. "The addition of the App to the plethora of services that Medix provides reflects our ongoing commitment to digital health innovation and our dedication to ensuring that individuals have all the tools they need–at every step of the journey–in order to positively change the course of their health."

"Today more than ever, employers and insurers seek to deliver tangible added-value services that go way beyond the financial coverage of medical expenses, having a direct impact on accessibility, quality and affordability of medical care. And that is precisely what Medix is delivering," continued Atzmon.

Medix doesn't just provide opinions, answers or generic solutions, it delivers personal, scientific, holistic responses for any health need throughout life. The Medix App can be downloaded for free on any app store platform with an option to get access to Premium membership features, through employers, insurers and/or specific Medix Partners.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit https://medix-global.com/ .

ABOUT MEDIX

Medix is a ground-breaking medical management company engineered to direct the full potential of leading scientific and medical expertise, treatments, and technology to people's most critical health needs.

Since 2006, Medix has been changing the course of health for millions of customers by delivering impactful medical responses that are borderless, personalized, and data-driven. We embolden health & life insurers, employers, ﬁnancial groups, retailers, distributors and governmental institutions to transcend conventional models and methods, moving beyond transactional care to better health, human, and ﬁnancial outcomes. Medix responses are tailored by world-leading medical teams and proprietary AI and data analytics: combining the best digital tools with real human presence for any health need throughout life. Medix offerings span:

Medical Prevention + Diagnostics: Tools to reduce risk and get ahead of health challenges, from self-triage digital HRAs to personalized screening plans to early diagnostics and detection.

Medical Management: Continuous and multidisciplinary responses to serious and complex medical conditions, from musculoskeletal-, cancer-, cardiac-, Covid-related issues – and more – to holistic consultations and navigation of treatment.

Rehabilitation: Support on the path to recovery, from multidisciplinary advice to personalized rehabilitation management services.

Mental Health: Navigating the complex world of mental health, from diagnosis to treatment to long-term management.

Now all accessible through a one-stop, comprehensive, clinically built experience: the Medix App.

Medix can be found all over the world, active in more than 90 countries, with bases in New York, London, Munich, Tel Aviv, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Melbourne, Mumbai and Hong Kong. As a shared value company, Medix drives social and economic growth in the communities we serve.

For more information, please visit https://medix-global.com/

