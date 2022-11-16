BioLogiQ® is Pleased to Announce a Distribution Partnership with Plastrans, a Leading Provider of Foundational Plastic Resins Across Europe

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLogiQ ® , developer of the innovative plant-powered iQ™ Technology and NuPlastiQ ® Biopolymers, announced today a distribution agreement with Plastrans, Europe's leading provider of plastic resins. BioLogiQs' iQ technology is an ideal offering for Plastrans as it provides distribution rights for not just NuPlastiQ biopolymers, but the XD, XP, XN, and BC BioBlends® developed for myriad product applications from film to rigids.

iQ™ Technology "iQ" leverages NuPlastiQ, BioLogiQ's innovative 100% natural material that is derived from plants. Once processed, it is incorporated into legacy or bioplastic based BioBlends to enable performance and environmental benefits not available with any other solution.

"BioLogiQ has extensive experience in the Americas and in Asia, and we are looking to Plastrans as a core partner to help us to expand forward our efforts to better service the important European market," said Steven Sherman, CEO of BioLogiQ.

Europe has taken a lead in its movement against fossil-based plastics. Plastrans' distribution of iQ Technology based NuPlastiQ resins means it also takes the lead in providing a natural solution for reducing the accumulation of plastic pollution on our land and in our oceans. Whether their customers' sustainability profile is focused on packaging, products, or compostability, using resins containing iQ based NuPlastiQ educates and informs customers that they're making a difference!

About Plastrans

Plastrans GmbH, Linz / Austria, continues its way after 31 years of activity in the conventional plastics distribution in the EMEA region by challenging the status quo and Turning Visions into Reality. Plastrans' strong emphasis on specific needs and identifying the best possible option for the market means the perfect match with BioLogiQ, and both operate pursuant to the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 in order to transform our planet into a more sustainable ecosystem.

By optimizing and enhancing the product portfolio in a senseful way and, as before, by relying on high quality, Plastrans is fostering the development of biopolymers just in time. The belief in the bright future of plastics with innovation and alternative feedstocks is the pulling force and drives all our efforts.

About BioLogiQ

BioLogiQ ® Inc. and its iQ™ Technology brings new options for more sustainable plastic products, enables significant reductions in the use of fossil-fuel based plastics, which in turn contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. BioLogiQ's leading technology advancements are evidence of the commitment to a vision of a world free of pollution caused by plastic on our lands and in our oceans.

Using iQ™ is the best sustainability upgrade available today. For more information on BioLogiQ's efforts to make plastics more planet-friendly, click here.

