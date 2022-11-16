GoGold Announces Strong Results from New Drilling Program at Los Ricos South Main Area and the Eagle Concession

11,103 g/t AgEq over 1.0m within 33.2m of 513 g/t AgEq in Main Area

3,420 g/t AgEq over 0.7m within 20.7m of 315 g/t AgEq in Eagle Area

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from the Main Deposit within Los Ricos South as well as additional results from the newly acquired Eagle concession, which contains the northern strike extension of the Main Deposit on the Los Ricos South property.  Highlights of the Main Deposit drilling include hole LRGG-22-209, which intercepted 11,103 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 1.0m, contained within 3.0m of 4,852 g/t AgEq within a wider intercept of 33.2m of 513 g/t AgEq.  See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values.

"We continue to advance the drilling in our newly added Eagle concession which we feel will add greatly to the value of our Los Ricos South project," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "In conjunction with the Eagle drilling program we have re-logged and re-examined the previous drilling in the Main zone and added additional drilling in areas where we felt we could add more very high grade ounces. As we progress the Los Ricos South deposit towards mining, we will better identify what portion will be mined in a lower strip ratio open pit, and what portion of our higher grade material would be better suited for bulk underground mining."

Table 1:  Drill Hole Intersections

Hole ID

Area / Vein

From

To

Length1

Au

Ag

AuEq2

AgEq2



(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

LRGAG-22-041

Eagle

109.5

145.5

36.0

1.46

134.5

3.26

244.3


including

134.0

143.5

9.5

4.55

389.9

9.75

731.1


including

134.0

134.8

0.8

6.01

577.0

13.70

1,027.7


also including

137.0

143.5

6.6

5.62

453.6

11.67

875.3


including

141.0

142.2

1.2

17.10

1,345.0

35.03

2,627.5

LRGAG-22-043

Eagle

146.0

154.2

8.2

0.67

78.4

1.72

129.0


and

166.0

186.7

20.7

1.32

215.8

4.20

315.1


including

176.5

185.8

9.3

2.73

428.2

8.44

633.1


including

182.0

184.5

2.5

7.89

999.1

21.21

1,591.1


including

182.0

182.7

0.7

17.20

2,130.0

45.60

3,420.0

LRGAG-22-044

Eagle

138.0

171.6

33.6

0.63

65.6

1.50

112.8


including

138.8

147.0

8.3

1.78

160.2

3.92

293.8


including

142.2

142.8

0.7

9.30

668.0

18.21

1,365.5

LRGAG-22-045

Eagle

22.0

37.0

15.0

0.31

42.8

0.88

65.7


including

28.0

29.0

1.0

2.94

196.0

5.55

416.5

LRGAG-22-046

Eagle

64.0

70.4

6.3

1.15

77.9

2.19

164.3


including

67.0

69.8

2.8

1.85

106.3

3.27

245.4

LRGAG-22-047

Eagle

94.9

96.4

1.4

1.37

90.8

2.58

193.7

LRGAG-22-049

Eagle

139.5

141.0

1.5

0.31

77.7

1.34

100.7

LRGAG-22-054

Eagle

24.5

31.5

7.1

0.34

60.2

1.14

85.8


including

24.5

26.5

2.0

0.96

145.3

2.90

217.2

LRGAG-22-059

Eagle

249.5

269.5

20.0

0.72

41.9

1.28

96.0


including

250.5

259.7

9.1

1.57

85.7

2.71

203.1


including

254.5

255.5

1.0

5.33

94.3

6.59

494.1

LRGAG-22-060

Eagle

22.7

23.6

1.0

0.40

56.2

1.15

86.4

LRGAG-22-061

Eagle

6.8

12.0

5.3

0.66

41.7

1.22

91.2


including

10.5

12.0

1.5

1.18

74.6

2.17

162.7

LRGAG-22-063

Eagle

26.0

41.7

15.7

1.21

46.7

1.83

137.4


including

28.3

33.7

5.4

2.99

108.5

4.43

332.5


including

30.8

31.6

0.8

16.35

339.0

20.87

1,565.3

LRGG-22-208

Main area

37.5

47.7

10.3

1.17

313.0

5.35

401.0


including

43.2

45.0

1.9

3.50

976.2

16.52

1,238.7

LRGG-22-209

Main area

58.3

91.5

33.2

3.15

276.5

6.84

512.8


including

86.0

89.0

3.0

30.19

2,587.7

64.69

4,851.7


including

87.0

88.0

1.0

73.10

5,620.0

148.03

11,102.5

LRGG-22-210

Main area

216.0

229.0

13.0

0.95

99.5

2.28

171.1


including

222.1

225.0

2.9

2.69

184.9

5.15

386.6

LRGG-22-211

Main area

94.4

118.5

21.7

1.77

117.1

3.33

249.5


including

98.3

101.9

3.7

7.54

348.1

12.18

913.5


including

100.1

101.9

1.8

10.02

391.0

15.23

1,142.5

LRGG-22-212

Main area

91.8

114.8

23.0

0.38

71.2

1.33

100.0


including

110.5

114.8

4.3

1.72

289.4

5.58

418.3


1.  Hole LRGAG-22-042, 048, 050-053, and 055-058 did not intercept significant mineralization

The LRGG holes contained in the results above are the first holes released as part of a new drilling program at the Main Deposit.  The purpose of the program is to better define the very high grade portions of the current deposit that may be amenable to bulk underground mining.  The Company is carrying out a trade-off study to better define what portion of the deposit could be mined in a lower strip ratio pit and what portion would best be mined in more selective bulk underground mining. These holes are in addition to those drilled in 2019 and 2020 which formed part of the initial resource upon which the Los Ricos South Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was based upon when it was released on January 20, 2021.

The Eagle concession adjoins the Main Deposit where the Los Ricos South PEA is contained.  This represents an extension to this previously defined Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos South. The concession covers 1,107 hectares, including the area between the Main Deposit and the Company's Jamaica concession located 3km to the northwest, where the Company holds the rights to additional concessions.  Due diligence drilling has returned the highest grade intercepts to date in the district.  These wide high grade intercepts are consistent with geophysical targets on the new concession.  See Figure 1 below which shows a cross section including drill hole LRGG-22-209.

The Eagle concession connects the Company's concessions held in the southern portion of its Los Ricos South project, including the Main area where the Initial Resource was released, to its northern concessions in Los Ricos South, which includes the Jamaica exploration target.  As a result, all of the concessions in Los Ricos South are now contiguous (Figure 5).

The Company exploration team has been completing detailed mapping and sampling at Jamaica over the last year and sees the same structure that was drilled in the main zone at Los Ricos South extending for several kilometres over the Jamaica concessions.  This offers the potential for an additional bulk tonnage target in Los Ricos South, with continuity from the Main Area and Eagle.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations  

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length

LRGAG-22-043

610100

2328212

1312

0

-90

257

LRGAG-22-044

609977

2328575

1265

0

-90

249

LRGAG-22-045

610177

2328669

1351

50

-45

84

LRGAG-22-046

610065

2328643

1302

50

-45

144

LRGAG-22-047

609706

2328729

1218

50

-45

145

LRGAG-22-048

610064

2328642

1302

50

-80

102

LRGAG-22-049

609970

2328427

1252

50

-60

144

LRGAG-22-050

610196

2328659

1362

50

-45

73

LRGAG-22-051

610195

2328658

1362

0

-90

81

LRGAG-22-052

609705

2328729

1218

50

-70

167

LRGAG-22-053

610200

2328599

1337

50

-45

66

LRGAG-22-054

610165

2328692

1353

50

-45

56

LRGAG-22-055

610237

2328581

1347

50

-45

44

LRGAG-22-056

610256

2328511

1383

50

-45

105

LRGAG-22-057

609705

2328729

1218

0

-90

197

LRGAG-22-058

610200

2328598

1337

0

-90

72

LRGAG-22-059

610000

2328160

1318

50

-70

303

LRGAG-22-060

610216

2328343

1320

50

-45

51

LRGAG-22-061

609655

2328760

1210

50

-65

126

LRGAG-22-062

610205

2328368

1318

50

-45

72

LRGAG-22-063

610177

2328379

1311

50

-45

86

LRGG-22-208

610837

2327470

1252

50

-50

101

LRGG-22-209

610797

2327528

1255

50

-85

135

LRGG-22-210

610379

2327666

1261

50

-65

260

LRGG-22-211

610607

2327635

1278

50

-61

158

LRGG-22-212

610211

2328051

1311

50

-56

220

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

The VRIFY 3D Slide Deck for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/companies/gogold-resources-inc and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos Property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes.  An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV5% of US$295M.  The Eagle Concession was acquired in October 2022 and is adjacent to the Main Area which contains the initial Mineral Resource.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. The Company has a drill program for an additional 100,000 metres of drilling for 2022 in place.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification 

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex  facility in Guadalajara, Mexico. ALS Chemex  crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code AA23) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code ME-GRAV21). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61  Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico.  The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

