KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES BIGGEST SALE OF THE YEAR

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts just announced their biggest sale of the year, running from November 17th-December 6th, allowing guests to create the vacation of their dreams at world-class destinations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and new destination of Belize - all with flexible travel windows, unbelievable savings of up to 54% off, and up to $1000 in resort credits to customize your vacation. There's never been a better time to book at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts , Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts , Margaritaville St.Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island , Margaritaville Beach Resorts Ambergris Caye , El Dorado Spa Resorts , Azul Beach Resorts, Generations Resorts , or Hidden Beach Au Natural Resort .

Each participating resort location will offer savings up to 54% off, and as guests look to personalize their itineraries, Karisma Hotels & Resorts has even more in store, offering up to $1,000 in resort credits to elevate the on-site experience and create lasting memories. Each resort has bespoke offerings, allowing guests to tap into some of the most popular experiences and programming. The Margaritaville Island Reserve, El Dorado, Azul Beach and Generations resorts will offer up to $1,000 in resort credits that can be redeemed for lavish spa experiences, romantic candlelit dinners on the beach, room upgrades, lobster dinners, and so much more. Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts will offer guests $500 in resort credits which can be used toward private slimings, spa activities, room upgrades, and so much more. Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island will offer guests 15% off food and beverage, free bioluminescent bay tours, free bicycle rentals, and free stays for children under 12.

"We are so excited to introduce our biggest sale of the year," said Frank Maduro, President of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the worldwide sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "This is the perfect time to book the vacation you've been waiting for with our world-class destinations and iconic brands offering the chance to get slimed at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, slip into laid-back luxury at Margaritaville Island Reserve, reconnect at El Dorado Spa Resort, and so much more. There truly is something for everyone."

Those looking for the ultimate family vacation experiences can look to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun, Azul Beach Resort Negril, Generations Resorts,Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun, or Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Waves for special deals. Luxury adult-only vacation deals are also available at El Dorado Royale, El Dorado Casitas Royale, El Dorado Maroma, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma, El Dorado Seaside Suites, El Dorado Seaside Palms, Hidden Beach Resort, Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Hammock, and Margaritaville Beach Resorts Ambergris Caye. Guests who book now can travel anytime between November 17, 2022 - January 2, 2024, subject to blackout dates. For more information on Karisma Hotels & Resorts, the Black Friday Sale, and terms and conditions, visit https://www.karismahotels.com/cyber-sale .

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma; and Margaritaville Beach Resort by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

