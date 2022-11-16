KRYSTAL BRINGS BACK SIGNATURE SECRET DRESSING FOR THANKSGIVING

The Thanksgiving recipe that is near and dear to Krystal fans

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey may take all the recognition on Thanksgiving Day, but Krystal is here to remind fans that it's all about the sides by bringing back their beloved secret dressing recipe. The dish, which consists of the crave-able little burgers, is an ideal addition to a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

"Sure, turkey gets all the recognition on Thanksgiving Day, but let's be honest, the main character tastes so much better with the perfect side dish," said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer for Krystal Restaurants. "Krystal is here to deliver a dish that guests will drool over and request year after year. If the Krystal dressing recipe isn't a family tradition already, it soon will be."

The Krystal dressing recipe was introduced in 2014 and has since been a fan favorite over the holidays. To create the dressing recipe, guests should purchase one steamer pack of 24 Krystals and some aromatics. The recipe serves between 10 to 15 people and requires 20 of the square burgers, which means there are four extra burgers just for the chef.

"We offer this dressing recipe as a fun spin to traditional dressing for the holiday season. It tastes great and is easy to prepare. Also makes for great conversation!" Said Chef Ray Kees, Director of Culinary at Krystal. "This recipe combines the expected dressing flavors (sage, celery, onion) with our craveable Krystal burgers for a NEW Classic."

To access this one-of-a-kind recipe, visit https://www.krystal.com/turkey-stuffing/.

