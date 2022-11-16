POSIGEN HIRES CHIEF COMPLIANCE & POLICY OFFICER

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, announces the addition of Steven Burt as Chief Compliance & Policy Officer. In his new role, Steven will manage PosiGen's compliance and risk management program, along with its public policy agenda.

Steven began his career at the law firm of Ballard Spahr LLP, where he was active with the Utah Bar and American Bar Association. He joined Vivint Solar in 2016, where he served as Deputy General Counsel, Vice President, and Head of Compliance, and also worked extensively with the Vivint Solar public policy team. Steven continued to serve in the same role at Sunrun after it acquired Vivint Solar in 2020. He has also served as co-chair of the Consumer Protection Committee of the Solar Energy Industries Association. Most recently, Steven opened a law practice focused on advising solar industry players on compliance management issues.

"As PosiGen continues to expand its mission to make a positive impact on low-income families nationwide, having someone like Steven on our team is key," said Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "He has the background in solar, the understanding of public policy, and the legal mind to guide our rapid growth safely and effectively into new markets. We are excited to have him work with us to further our mission to make solar available to everyone."

"PosiGen's mission and vision really appeal to me," Steven said. "I have spent my career focusing on customers, as individuals. PosiGen's commitment to customers and its #SolarForAll purpose is remarkable. I'm thrilled to be part of the management team, and to do my part in making PosiGen's vision, mission and purpose a reality."

"We are thrilled to have Steven join the PosiGen family," said Dan Black, Chief Legal Officer at PosiGen. "His customer-first mindset and years of experience will be a valuable asset as we navigate the complex world of solar regulatory changes and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 22,000 customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the solar system, and provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 22,000 resident customers, over 520 direct employees and also supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. PosiGen's unique services and products makes solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offers individuals, families, and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.PosiGen.com

