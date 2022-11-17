Alteryx Partner Program Accelerates Global Business Growth

Alteryx expands partner ecosystem and strengthens relationship with Snowflake to meet increasing demand for automated analytics

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx's partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.

"Alteryx is committed to providing a world-class partner program emphasizing increased benefits for their investments, upskilling partners with increased training around our end-to-end analytics cloud platform, in-person partner technical enablement, and financial benefits for partner-driven go-to-market efforts," said Barb Huelskamp, SVP Global Partners & Alliances, Alteryx. "As a result, new partners are ramping up, driving valuable customer outcomes with the Alteryx Analytics Automation Platform, and closing deals faster."

In Q3, Alteryx saw more than 120 percent growth YoY in business influenced by technology partners. Alteryx continues to deepen solutions with leading technology partners like Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, through its listing on Snowflake Marketplace and recent feature in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences as a leader in the Data Science & Artificial Intelligence category. Additionally, IDC spotlighted the partnership in a report on digital transformation in retail, highlighting the benefits of Snowflake and Alteryx for customers who want to leverage cloud capabilities while enabling self-service analytics to drive high-value insights.

"As the demand for faster, automated insights from data continues to climb, our partnership with Alteryx has empowered our joint customers to discover the valuable analysis they need to drive their business forward," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "We look forward to continuing to support our customers in driving better business outcomes through their data as part of Alteryx's partner ecosystem."

Further, Alteryx is expanding its global reach across its pillar partner types: solution providers, global system integrators (GSIs), technology partners, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). A sample of new partners in the Americas region include Presidio and Protiviti. New partners in the APAC region include Billigence, EZData Munch, Polestar LLP, Protiviti India, Uneecops India, and Velocity, as well as new EMEA-based partners PWC Ireland, KPMG UK, and Horváth & Partner GmbH, among others.

