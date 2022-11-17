Nexteer & Tactile Mobility Honored with CES 2023 Innovation Award for Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive has been recognized as a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the "Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility" product category for its Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software with Tactile Mobility.

This software solution advances lifesaving steering safety by enhancing a vehicle's "awareness" of its environment and early warning communication to the driver through steering feel.

"Nexteer is honored to be recognized as a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "Our innovative Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software solution with Tactile Mobility shows how industry collaboration can lead to game-changing solutions that improve safety and performance for future mobility."

About Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software

Nexteer and Tactile Mobility's Road Surface Detection & Early Intuitive Warning Software leverages traditional steering feel into a new arena, enabling the vehicle itself to "feel" the road by converting road surface information into data that the vehicle collects, interprets and assigns to road condition scenarios – all in real time.

The software fuses two algorithms: A steering-based analytical algorithm and a data-driven, machine learned algorithm. The resulting "virtual sensor" data is transmitted to a cloud service that communicates upcoming danger to trailing vehicles. When the vehicle is notified of an upcoming slippery surface, software will mimic the steering feel of a slippery surface before reaching the actual slippery road. Giving a heads-up through steering feel influences the driver to intuitively reduce vehicle speed and drive safer.

About the CES 2023 Innovation Awards Program

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2100 submissions.-

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, eDrive and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

