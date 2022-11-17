SIGNARAMA SPONSORS WORLD AXE THROWING CHAMPIONSHIP, DEC. 1-4

Signage franchise provides ongoing support for all official WATL events as preferred signage vendor.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signarama®, the world's leading sign franchise, will again be the title sponsor for the championship event of the World Axe Throwing League® (WATL®) for the fourth year. The 2022 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship (WATC) takes place Dec. 1-4 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton, Wisconsin.

2022 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship (PRNewswire)

WATL®, which was founded in 2017, has experienced phenomenal growth, operating in 28 countries with over 310 affiliates and 334 locations. The event will be WATL's biggest of the year, featuring the best axe throwers in the world, competing for $50,000 in prizes and will broadcast on ESPN2.

Signarama, part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands, also serves as the preferred signage vendor for the World Axe Throwing League. Through the WATL Certified Signage Program, Signarama helps axe-throwing organizations scale their growth and manage the surge in demand by supplying venues with up-to-date signage and branding options.

"Signarama is thrilled to be the title sponsor of the World Axe Throwing Championship," said A.J. Titus, President of Signarama. "We are really excited to continue the WATL Certified Signage Program, which enables local Signarama locations to help WATL venues grow their events, membership, and educate their community about local competitions."

With its global network and world-renowned experience in brand development, Signarama supports the efforts of local organizations in creating an atmosphere that is memorable to patrons and compliant with World Axe Throwing League branding requirements. Signage is customized to each venue location and budget and is not limited to traditional signs but can also include wall murals, colossal banners, and wraps.

This is the fourth consecutive year Signarama has been title sponsor of the WATC, which brings together top tier qualified throwers from WATL sanctioned tournaments around the globe. Hundreds of contenders will compete to become the next World Axe Throwing Champion in three different disciplines: Hatchet, Big Axe and Duals. The WATC will be hosted in conjunction with the World Knife Throwing Championship and will be broadcast on ESPN2. For information on broadcast times, please check your local listings. For information about the WATL Certified Signage Program and WATC championship event, please visit: https://worldaxethrowingleague.com.

About Signarama

Signarama®, the world's leading sign franchise, offers branding and messaging solutions in addition to comprehensive sign and graphic services to consumers and commercial customers – from business signs, vehicle wraps, and digital signs, to advertising and marketing services. Signarama is part of a successful system of business-to-business franchise brands and development services under the United Franchise Group™ (UFG). As part of a $49-billion-plus worldwide sign market, Signarama has been at the forefront of the sign industry for over three decades. For more information, visit www.signarama.com. For more information on the Signarama franchise opportunity, visit www.signaramafranchise.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™ (NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

