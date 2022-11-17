StorageMart Continues Expansion into Gypsum, Colorado with Newest Acquisition

The family-operated storage company, headquartered in Columbia, MO, acquired a self storage facility in Gypsum to expand Colorado portfolio.

GYPSUM, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart continues to expand in Colorado with the newest acquisition of Friendly Self Storage at 360 Gilder Way in Gypsum, CO. This purchase includes 61,250 total net rentable square feet including 545 storage units and multiple parking spaces, with plans to expand the property. This facility will transition to operate under StorageMart management and branding in the coming days.

"This acquisition provides an opportunity for growth in an existing market that we believe is ripe with upside. Our current Colorado portfolio has performed well over the years, and we believe this 4th addition to the larger area will fit in perfectly." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

The newly acquired property will be updated to meet StorageMart security standards – including a new OpenTech Gate. The site will also receive general renovations to ensure it is aligned with the StorageMart promise of easy, clean service.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

