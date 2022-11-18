STATEMENT BY MS. DALAYNA CHANDLER, MOTHER OF SLAIN UVA FOOTBALL PLAYER, DEVIN CHANDLER

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

"Our family is heartbroken by our beloved Devin's tragic and violent death. Devin was an extraordinary young man who lit up the room with his bright, radiant smile and personality. He loved to sing, dance, and of course, play football. He was passionate about helping people and never shied away from working hard on the football field and in the classroom. Devin was motivated by his ambitions to play in the NFL and inspired other young people to dream big dreams as he did.

Although our hearts are aching, we are incredibly blessed and grateful for the prayers, overwhelming acts of kindness and words of healing our family has received since his passing. Devin's friends and former teammates from across the country have been so kind and gracious in offering their condolences and support, which has brought me great comfort.

We also extend our deepest appreciation to the University of Virginia administration, athletics department, faculty, students, and alumni for their phone calls, cards, and heartfelt generosity during this time.

To the family and friends of Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, you are in our thoughts and prayers as you, too, begin the healing process after the loss of your sons. Lastly, to the Hollins and Morgan families and all those left traumatized by this senseless tragedy, we are holding you close and praying for God's healing power in all our lives."

To celebrate the life and legacy of Devin, his family has created The Devin Chandler Memorial Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. For those interested in supporting the fund, visit the donor page or mail donations to: The Devin Chandler Memorial Fund, c/o the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, 114 4th Street SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

View original content:

SOURCE The Devin Chandler Memorial Fund