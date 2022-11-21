ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 12/01/2022 12/02/2022 12/16/2022 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 12/01/2022 12/02/2022 12/16/2022 $0.03266 per share of investment income







With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.03266, which represents a decrease of $0.01213 from the $0.04479 per share previously paid by the Fund. The decrease is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

