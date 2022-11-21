Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Gahanna, Ohio

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Gahanna, Ohio, located near Buffalo Wild Wings. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Gahanna.

"My top reason for becoming a physical therapist was to help others recover from injuries or pain and to improve their lives, so they can return to doing what they love," said Chelsie Maconachy, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Gahanna. "I'm looking forward to educating the Gahanna community on the variety of ways physical therapy can benefit them, not only after surgical events, but also to help them return to their daily lives and hobbies without pain."

In addition to in-clinic treatment at Gahanna, Athletico is expanding access to care by offering virtual appointments from the convenience of your own home. Patients have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

Services available at Athletico Gahanna include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Headache rehabilitation – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life. – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life.

Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD) – For individuals with jaw pain, difficulty chewing, or clicking/grating sounds in the jaw, our TMD specialists can provide treatment, including manual therapy, anti-inflammatory modalities, posture correction, and therapeutic exercises to strengthen and increase the motion of the affected area. – For individuals with jaw pain, difficulty chewing, or clicking/grating sounds in the jaw, our TMD specialists can provide treatment, including manual therapy, anti-inflammatory modalities, posture correction, and therapeutic exercises to strengthen and increase the motion of the affected area.

Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

Additionally, Athletico Gahanna:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico – Gahanna

1370 Cherry Bottom Rd.

Gahanna, OH 43230

Phone: 614-498-2240

www.athletico.com/Gahanna

GahannaOH@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 24 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.



