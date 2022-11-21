FLAMINGO ESTATE AND MYTHERESA HOSTED HOLIDAY BLACK-TIE COCKTAIL

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flamingo Estate and Mytheresa host the Season of Earthly Decadence, a black-tie cocktail to celebrate the holiday season. Guests enjoyed caviar from the newly opened Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles and enjoyed music from The Charleston Orchestra, led by Corey Gemme.
Where: Flamingo Estate Highland Park, Los Angeles, CA
Guests Included:
Tiffany Haddish
Laura Harrier
Aimee Song
Aurora James
Benjamin Bronfman
Tom Ackerley
Humberto Leon
Djuna Bel
TyLynn Nguyen
Kitty Cash
Scott Sternberg
Greg Chait
Erin Walsh
Christian Högstedt
Mandana Dayani
Melissa Magsaysay
Alessandro Francalanci
Melanie Masari
Pia and Davide Baroncini
Nicolas and Holly Liss Jammet
Elise Loehnen
Heather Kaminetsky
Richard Christianson
About Mytheresa
Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company (https://investors.mytheresa.com).
