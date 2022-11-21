Mr Hemp Flower Announces Best Delta 9 Black Friday Deals Online - Save Over 50%

TAMPA, Fla., Nov 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mr. Hemp Flower ©, the leading online hemp retailer and wholesaler manufacturing a range of product lines featuring CBD, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, HHC, and THCp announces its official Black Friday Bundle offerings!

Get 50% off on Black Friday Bundles from Mr. Hemp Flower includes a select variety of gummies, flower, and edibles.

Plus unlock 35% off on all hemp products sitewide when you use discount code 2022BF.

Bundle #1: Delta-9 THC Gummies & Lollipops Bundle

Retail value: $400 Bundle price: $200

60 Pack 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies - Watermelon Flavor

60 Pack 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies - Blue Raspberry

5 Pack Delta 9 THC Lollipops - Cherry Flavor

5 Pack Delta 9 THC Lollipops - Blue Raspberry Flavor

Mr. Hemp Flower's gummies and lollipops bundles include two 60-count bottles of our flagship delta 9 gummies and two five-packs of our new delta 9 lollipops.

Bundle #2: Delta 8 THC Flower & Delta 9 THC Gummies Bundle

Retail value: $400 Bundle price: $200

(1) Half Ounce Delta 8 THC Flower

(1) Half Ounce Delta 8 THC Flower

30 Pack 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies Blue Raspberry Flavor

30 Pack 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies - Watermelon Flavor

This bundle offers a mix of your choice of two delta 8 THC flower strains, two individual 30 packs of Blue Raspberry and Watermelon flavors delta 9 gummies.

Bundle #3: Delta 8 Flower & Gummies Variety Bundle

Retail value: $385 Bundle price: $192.50

30 Pack HHC Gummies

30 Pack Sleep Gummies

3 Pack 50mg Delta 8 THC Gummy Jars

(1) Half Ounce Delta 8 THC Flower - Wedding Cake Strain

Our third bundle includes Mr. Hemp Flower's HHC gummies, Delta 9 sleep gummies with melatonin, high potency delta 8 gummies, and one half-ounce of Wedding Cake delta 8 flower.

Bundle #4: Best Gummies Variety Bundle

Retail value: $555 Bundle price: $277

30 Count Delta 9- 10mg - Watermelon

30 Count Delta 9 - 25mg - Strawberry Lime

30 Count HHC Gummies

30 Count THCp Gummies

30 Count Sleep Gummies

This bundle is for the gummy lover on your wish list and features individual 30-count packs of 10mg & 25mg delta 9 gummies, and our HHC, THCp, and Sleep gummies with melatonin.

To shop Mr. Hemp Flower's Black Friday Bundles, visit https://mrhempflower.com/bfcm2022/

About Us

Mr. Hemp Flower ©, the leading e-commerce hemp retail brand, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality hemp products, was founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Media contact: Rick Naser, media@mrhempflower.com

