Skanska improves facility in Houston, Texas, USA, for USD 58M, about SEK 580M

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska and its joint venture partner, Indi Construction Partners LLC, signed a contract for design-build services to a facility in Houston, Texas, USA. The contract is worth in total USD 64M, about SEK 640M. Skanska's portion is worth USD 58M, about SEK 580M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Supplemental tenant improvements will be made to a 130,000 square meter facility resulting in a new receiving center. The project scope includes pick module and pallet rack installation, MEP systems, and office build-out.

Construction is slated to begin in November 2022 and expected to reach completion in January 2024.

