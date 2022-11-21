TalentBurst Announces Webinar on Independent Contractor and Freelance Compliance

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TalentBurst, Inc., a leading talent workforce solutions provider, announced their next educational webinar will be focusing on Independent Contractor and Freelancer Compliance. Considering news that many companies are having to pay fines for misclassification of Independent Contractors and Freelancers, TalentBurst wanted to highlight what organizations can do to remain in safe harbor to protect their team, business, and the Independent Contractors. This webinar will go through key topics, what the Independent Contractor and Freelance landscape looks like right now and methods used so that management teams can determine if their company needs to update or modify any IC protocols or processes related to compliance in this high-risk regulatory marketplace.

The organization will have on Kay Ring, who brings 20 years of experience in contingent workforce management. Her areas of expertise are payroll services, high risk payroll services, independent contractor compliance and risk management, VMS/MSP blended programs and global contingent workforce management. Denise Stalker will also be joining the webinar with over a decade of experience on the MSP side of the business. Giving an understanding of the design of a successful program to help manage the complete life cycle of businesses external talent. The show will be hosted by Ronn Schuman, Vice President of Strategic Development at TalentBurst.

The webinar will be focusing on regulatory topics in the Independent Contractor, (IC) and freelancer marketplace with a focus on compliance and the pros and cons of IC vs. W-2 staffing. The webinar will additionally provide insight to the Independent Contractor and Freelancer landscape and helping businesses find the best solutions in managing this population.

The webinar, will be held on December 7th at 1:00pm EST.

About: TalentBurst, Inc.

Since 2002, TalentBurst has established itself as one of the most respected names in the staff augmentation, payroll, and employer of record (EOR) space. TalentBurst provides total workforce talent solutions to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada, including, but not limited to, staff augmentation, high hazard payrolling, and employer of record services. TalentBurst is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts and has satellites offices in San Francisco, Portland, Toronto, Florida, New York, Bangalore, and New Delhi, India. TalentBurst has expertise in information Technology Consulting; Accounting & Finance; and Compliance Consulting in the areas of Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) under the USA Patriot Act. TalentBurst has a global workforce of 2,400 people with estimated revenues of $145 million for the year (2021). TalentBurst is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (NMSDC). TalentBurst was ranked by Inc. magazine for over nine years as one of the United States' fastest growing companies. TalentBurst is also recognized as a Top 50 Diversity Owned Business in Massachusetts and Top 50 Privately held Business in Massachusetts.

About: Kay Ring

Kay Ring joined TalentBurst in March 2017. She brings more than 20 years experience in contingent workforce management. Kay's areas of expertise are payroll services, high risk payroll services, independent contractor compliance and risk management, VMS/MSP blended programs and global contingent workforce management. Kay was one of the first to be involved with VMS solutions in 2004 and had tremendous success selling and implementing VMS/MSP programs. She is a recognized expert on the complexities of worker classification and 1099 validation. Kay has spoken at multiple events focusing on various employee/employer-related topics, such as co-employment, exempt versus non-exempt employees, and employment misclassification, mostly recently hosting roundtable discussion at the Staffing Industry Analysts annual conference.

Kay's success with clients comes from her unique ability to hear client requests, process the details and apply them to a big picture solution. She doesn't stop at the what and when, but focuses on the why, to truly understand the need and to develop the right, long-term solution. Kay is responsible for the TalentBurst Global Talent Cloud Solution team and $50 million in spend.

About: Denise Stalker

For the last decade, Denise Stalker has focused her career on the MSP side of the staffing industry. She has excelled in a MSP leadership role over Fortune 500 contingent worker programs for PRO Unlimited, with a strong focus on delivering best-in-class customer service. She has designed and developed MSP programs providing clients complete life cycle management of their external talent, including IC Validation and Contractor Compliance. Those programs achieved 100% compliance and delivered over $50M in cost savings to her clients. Her programs also achieved 100% pass rates during program audits. Denise views compliance as the cornerstone to any successful program.

