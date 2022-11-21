Yum China's Science-Based Targets approved, aiming for over 60% GHG emissions reduction by 2035

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China", NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved the Company's near-term science-based emissions reduction target, making the Company the first restaurant company in China to reach this milestone.

Yum China has pledged to align its business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement, to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and reach net-zero by 2050. Approval of the near-term science-based targets (SBTs) marks a significant milestone of the Company's journey towards net-zero value chain GHG emissions by 2050.

The approved near-term targets are：

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 63% by 2035 from a 2020 base year.

Reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods 66.3% per ton of goods purchased by 2035 from a 2020 base year.

To drive progress, Yum China has also developed a 1.5°C-aligned decarbonization strategy and roadmap, focusing on energy efficiency improvement, renewable energy investment, and supplier engagement.

"Climate action tops the list of our sustainability priorities. The goals we set are truly ambitious and will require a lot of work and collaboration with stakeholders across the value chain," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "However, we believe this is the right thing to do. While we will carefully evaluate our options for reaching our targets, we believe our efforts will support the delivery of long-term sustainable value for our customers, our shareholders, and our communities."

Yum China will continue to enhance transparency in communicating its climate action, through the Company's Annual Sustainability Report, TCFD Report (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures) and CDP Questionnaires.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook", "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 12,409 restaurants in over 1,700 cities at the end of September 2022.

In 2021, Yum China was selected as a member of both Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index and Emerging Market Index. In 2022, Yum China ranked 359th on the Fortune 500 list. The Company was also named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2022 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

