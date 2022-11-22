Amwins Global Risks announces new Managing Director

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Global Risks, the international arm of global specialty insurance broker Amwins and one of the largest independent wholesale brokers in London, announced today the appointment of Mark Cody as managing director, effective 1st January 2023.

"Mark has been a great leader for Amwins Global Risks, guiding the growth of our largest division to be market leading over the last 25 years," said Nate Mathis, chief executive officer of Amwins Global Risks. "Mark is a highly respected figure in the marketplace with a wealth of strong relationships with our key trading partners. He will continue to be a valuable asset as his role expands to championing and supporting a culture of excellence, collaboration and transparency within our sales and broking teams."

In his new role, Cody will lead team sales support activity, focus on strategic recruitment, enhance client and carrier relationships and identify and capitalise on product capability gaps. With more than 500 employees across 150 countries, Amwins Global Risks serves clients and markets in North America, the U.K. and across the globe while maintaining position as a top 10 contributor to Lloyd's.

Cody most recently led the construction, treaty, property and binding authority teams for Amwins Global Risks and joined Amwins through the THB Group Ltd. acquisition in 2012.

About Amwins Global Risks

Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the U.K. and internationally to place more than $2 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. To learn more, visit amwinsglobalrisks.com.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, NC, the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $29 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

