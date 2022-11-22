Braun Intertec Welcomes Chief People Officer Margot McManus

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec is pleased to announce Margot McManus has joined the company as chief people officer (CPO). McManus brings a wealth of experience as a human resources and organizational change leader to the 100% employee-owned geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and testing firm.

"I am very pleased to welcome Margot to Braun Intertec as our chief people officer," said CEO Jon Carlson. "Our employee-owners are our most valuable asset; thus, it is imperative that we continuously invest in our people, our culture and our ability to attract the industry's top talent. As a seasoned human resources leader, Margot adds important competencies, skills and experience to our team as we pursue our vision to be the employer and consultant of choice."

McManus brings an innate talent for unifying personalities and teams to develop successful growth cultures. Her proven leadership in organizational change will align Braun Intertec business strategies and develop organizational capacities as the company continues to grow. McManus will focus on developing companywide initiatives to drive employee-owner engagement and talent acquisition for the service-driven company. She also will lead and provide strategic direction to the company's human resources team.

Before joining Braun Intertec, McManus served as a senior vice president and CPO at a growing middle-market frozen food manufacturer. Skilled in developing culture as a competitive strategy, McManus created and built strategic human resources functions in a wide range of industries through integration of values creating alignment, and leading change. McManus earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and History from the University of Wisconsin. Active in the community, she enjoys serving as a member of the Women's Leadership Council, governance vice chair of TeamWomen, and is a former board chair of the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery.

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,200 employees located in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

