REVOLVE GROUP LAUNCHES FWRD BRAND AMBASSADOR PROGRAM

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion luxury retailer FWRD, part of the REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), announces the launch of its Brand Ambassador Program, a community-driven extension of the group's robust influencer marketing strategy.

The FWRD Brand Ambassador program will further inform the company's connection to and understanding of its customers, brands, and community to build on the incredible success of the REVOLVE Brand Ambassador program, launched in 2021. The program extends the FWRD community to a wide roster of influencers and everyday customers across a variety of social platforms. The program offers commissions, and exclusive incentives including early access to new brands, participation in exclusive Brand Ambassador promotions, and elevated marketing events.

After such a successful launch with REVOLVE's Brand Ambassador program, we're excited to now introduce this highly engaged community to FWRD. It also allows us to open up new relationships with influencers and customers that we didn't already have in our network. The insights we've learned from them, truly prove the power of influence, and we're looking forward to expanding this knowledge within the luxury space and further strengthening our connection with our customers. - Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, REVOLVE

REVOLVE's initial launch of the Brand Ambassadors in 2021 resulted in the onboarding of over 30,000 members and drew a waiting list of 10,000 applicants. The program grew rapidly, becoming one of REVOLVE's top traffic sources, generating incremental net sales, and yielding dynamic data insights. Ambassadors currently in REVOLVE's Brand Ambassador program are automatically qualified for the FWRD program. New ambassadors will be able to apply directly on each retailer site.

Successful owned brand collaborators, including established Social Mediaverse figures such as Camila Coelho (Camila Coelho Collection)and Aimee Song (Song of Style) inspired REVOLVE's innovative Brand Ambassador Program, which offers top sellers the opportunity to create a curated clothing collection to be sold on REVOLVE. Collections for winners Marianna Hewitt, Bridget Bahl, Jetset Christina and Maggie MacDonald are set to launch later this year and into 2023.

FWRD Brand Ambassador Program Overview

How it works:

homepage , and are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Ambassadors apply on FWRD's, and are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Once approved, Ambassadors share their favorite products by linking on their channels to the FWRD site via a customized landing page.

Commission on applicable sales can be paid in the form of cash or shopping credits on REVOLVE/FWRD.

Who can join:

Initial qualifications have been established to create an open framework with a balanced and diverse approach for members of our community.

Evaluation considerations include, but are not limited to:

A dedicated in-house team, under REVOLVE Group Brand Marketing division will lead the vetting process.

FWRD Brand Ambassador Incentives:

Additional incentives will be offered as part of FWRD's commitment to creating a rewarding and engaging experience for its Ambassadors. These include, but are not limited to:

Participation in exclusive Brand Ambassador events

Participation in select REVOLVE Group experiential marketing events

Clothing credits and exclusive product giveaways

About FWRD:

Translating the brick-and-mortar boutique into a singular online shopping experience, FWRD transcends traditional e-commerce with its combination of first-class customer service and an elite roster of designers ranging from iconic Maisons de Couture to the latest emerging talents. For more information, please visit www.fwrd.com @fwrd.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

