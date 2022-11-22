WOW! Donates $5,000 to Two Schools in Dothan, Alabama Area

DOTHAN, Ala., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has donated $5,000 to two southeast Alabama schools – Cottonwood Elementary School and Houston County High School. The funds will be used by each school to purchase needed equipment such as laptops, computers, and chargers to help provide critical broadband access for students and staff.

WOW! provides its reliable and high-speed Internet services to customers in the Dothan area and is committed to supporting technology and education needs in the communities it serves, especially as reliance on broadband technology and connectivity has increased .

"These two schools are educational anchors in their respective communities with clearly outlined needs for updated technology," said John Parkhurst, operations manager for Dothan at WOW!. "At WOW!, we care deeply about supporting science, technology, and educational initiatives across our communities. We're proud to make these donations to help Cottonwood Elementary School and Houston County High School students excel along their educational journeys."

Earlier this year, WOW! donated to schools in Newnan, Georgia and Sanford, Florida to support the needs of students at different stages of their education, including students at the elementary school level and those entering college or trade school. These donations are part of WOW!'s ongoing focus on bolstering educational opportunities for students in its markets.

"The need for reliable technology in education has never been greater, especially as the tools students and educators use evolved during the pandemic," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Internet and computer access are absolutely essential for learning today and we're honored to play our part in closing the digital divide and providing the technology resources needed for students to succeed."

