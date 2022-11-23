BUMPER ALLEN, INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR, LEADS ALL-STAR VOCAL CAST ON 'PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN (MUSIC FROM THE PEACOCK ORIGINAL SERIES)'

Adam Devine's Character From Acclaimed Fan Favorite Pitch Perfect Musical Comedy Film Series Goes Viral In Germany, Also Heads Up 16-Song Digital Soundtrack Accompanying Six-Episode

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Streaming Series Available Now Features Original Lead Single "Know My Name," Penned By Ryan Tedder

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UMe releases Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Music From The Peacock Original Series) digitally. Its 16 tracks serve as the perfect digital audio companion to Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, the new original six-episode Peacock series starring Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil, and executive-produced by Elizabeth Banks, which premieres on the Peacock streaming service today. The digital-only album is available now in superior Dolby Atmos/Spatial Audio. Click HERE to listen to or order Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Music From The Peacock Original Series).

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the acclaimed musical comedy film series Pitch Perfect, Bumper in Berlin follows the revived career trajectory of Bumper Allen (Adam Devine), who moves to Germany to capitalize on the explosive popularity of his epic TikTok mashup of a pair of indelible hits from the Eighties, "99 Luftballoons x Take On Me." Listen to Bumper's unique a cappella take on this pair of classics from Nena and a-ha HERE . Watch a special performance of "99 Luftballoons x Take On Me (Thanksgiving Day Parade Version)" by Bumper In Berlin cast members when they perform on the Peacock float in this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing on Thursday, November 24, 2022, starting at 9am on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

The declarative, chart-seeking ballad "Know My Name (Bumper Version)," an original Bumper in Berlin single and focus track, was written by Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) and produced by Andrew DeRoberts. Other notable Bumper in Berlin cuts include 21st-century interpretations of The Police's "Message In A Bottle" by Adam Devine; Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child Of Mine" by Devine and Flula Borg; Aqua's "Barbie Girl" from Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, and Lera Abova; and an epic a cappella "Riff-Off Medley" with Devine, Jameela Jamil, and Flura Borg & The Giselads squaring off together on "Rock You Like A Hurricane" (The Scorpions), "Milkshake" (Kelis), "Du Hast" (Rammstein), "My Prerogative," (Bobby Brown), "Major Tom" (Peter Schilling), and "As Long As You Love Me" (Justin Bieber).

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN (MUSIC FROM THE PEACOCK ORIGINAL SERIES) [digital only]

Kings And Queens – Adam Devine & The Tonehangers It Wasn't Me – Adam Devine & Sarah Hyland Know My Name (Bumper Version)* – Adam Devine It Must Have Been Love – Adam Devine , Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland , Lera Abova, Katharina Thalback 99 Luftballoons x Take On Me (Bumper Version) – Adam Devine Sing When I Want You To* – Jameela Jamil Sweet Child Of Mine – Adam Devine & Flula Borg Riff-Off Medley: Rock You Like A Hurricane / Milkshake / Du Hast / My Prerogative /

Major Tom / As Long As You Love Me – Adam Devine , Jameela Jamil , Flula Borg,

& The Giselads Where You Are* – Adam Devine Barbie Girl – Adam Devine , Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland , Lera Abova Know My Name (Piano Version)* – Sarah Hyland & Adam Devine Valerie – Adam Devine 99 Luftballoons x Take On Me (Gisela Version) – Jameela Jamil Message In A Bottle – Adam Devine Know My Name x Where You Are Mashup* – Adam Devine , Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland 99 Luftballoons x Take On Me (Thanksgiving Day Parade Version)*

*Denotes original song

