IonOpticks ushers in a new age of proteomics with Aurora Frontier

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The field of proteomics is set to be revolutionised with the launch today of IonOpticks' Aurora Frontier that achieves more than 10,000 proteins per sample. This near-full proteome coverage, a depth previously considered unattainable, unlocks the potential for ground-breaking scientific discoveries in human health.

Proteomics provides a greater understanding of the complexity of life than other forms of in-depth biological research approaches, such as genomics, as it provides deeper insight into the structure and function of proteins and how they react within the cell in response to their environment.

Director and Head of Research at IonOpticks, and Laboratory Head at Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI), Associate Professor Andrew Webb, says that proteomics has long been acknowledged as the future of medical research by the scientific community.

"We've entered the post-genomic era and the scientific community is digging deeper into areas where genomics has reached its limits. Proteomics is the final frontier in allowing us to understand biology to a level that enables us to fully understand and manipulate disease," says Assoc. Professor Webb. "Proteomics will revolutionise all levels of medical research and ultimately, impact how researchers make discoveries that can improve human health."

"Frontier allows researchers to get as much as possible from their samples, which are often precious and very labour-intensive to generate. Having a deeper understanding of the proteome will help with understanding disease, defining opportunities for early diagnosis in addition to increasing our capacity to identify targets and monitor outcomes for the benefit of therapy intervention." continues Assoc. Professor Webb.

Despite the awareness of the potential of proteomics, advancements in research have been held back by the lack of innovative technology available to drive progress in the field. The capabilities in mass spectrometry have improved significantly over the last decade, however, its true potential is only realised when paired with the best possible chromatographic column.

"We know that the limits of scientific discoveries are defined by the tools available. We developed this product to enhance the world of proteome analysis with greater precision than ever before, significantly amplifying possibilities for scientific discoveries." says Dr Jarrod Sandow, Director and Head of Product Development at IonOpticks.

"The Aurora Frontier gives the opportunity to understand the proteome at greater depths than mass spectrometry has ever achieved before, opening up possibilities of discoveries that could not have been accomplished with existing technologies."

"Together with the extended IonOpticks range and improved mass spectrometry capabilities, the technology that underpins proteomics research is now affordable, robust, reproducible, sensitive, easy to use and fast enough to allow the field of proteomics to flourish." Dr Sandow continues.

Aurora Frontier is a 60cm nanoflow UHPLC packed emitter column and boasts class-leading performance using long sample gradients, enabling researchers to get more depth of coverage due to its unmatched peak capacity when compared to other nanoflow chromatography.

Studies show the product can produce more than 10,000 unique protein IDs, over 25 per cent more than the next highest performing commercially available column for single species samples[1].

IonOpticks' columns are used for a broad range of applications within the field of biological and medical research including infectious diseases, drug discovery, cancer biology and Alzheimer's disease, enabling scientists and clinicians to discover more from their samples and achieve data quality and deep proteome coverage on a whole new scale.

IonOpticks developed Aurora Frontier to meet the demands of customers and mass spectrometry vendors who wanted better separation of samples to unlock the full potential of mass spectrometers. Frontier is part of IonOpticks' Aurora Series and follows the launch of its Generation 3 product base which launched the highest-performing and most user-friendly UHPLC columns available.

IonOpticks produces high-performance nanoflow chromatography solutions for the global research community.

We specialise in the development and manufacture of columns for analytical applications in liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and high-end proteomics. Our highly reproducible methods provide a unique ability to enhance the sensitivity of mass spectrometry sample analysis, enabling scientists and clinicians to discover more from their samples.

Our team are experts in a broad array of LC-MS platform technologies and are driven by the need to improve chromatographic performance in order to achieve data quality and deep proteome coverage on a whole new scale.

