Best Selling Author And TED X Speaker Patrina Wisdom Popular Living Room Wisdom Podcast Highlights Stories Of Resilience And Triumph To Lead, Inspire, And Support All Women

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of Season 4 of Living Room Wisdom with Patrina Wisdom in January 2023, Patrina has carved out a space for women to talk about their dreams and goals. She not only talks with her guests about healing, mindset, and other topics, but she also gives you the courage to pursue your dreams and manifest the life you've always wanted.

Season Three Living Room Wisdom With Patrina Wisdom (PRNewswire)

In its fourth season, Living Room Wisdom highlights stories of resilience and triumph to lead, inspire, and support you in creating a happy, healthy, and abundant life of your own with some of the most sought-after women in business. Living Room Wisdom features interviews with some of the most successful women entrepreneurs in the world.

You can find the Living Room Wisdom Podcast on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, or go to https://anchor.fm/patrina-wisdom.

Tune into Living Room Wisdom, Where Your Story Is Your Glory!

About Patrina Wisdom :

Patrina Wisdom is the brains behind the Badass Bodacious Life Movement and the Pure Abundance Retreat as well as a successful author and speaker.

She took her personal story and decades of experience as an entrepreneur and business leader after losing her husband of 20 years to suicide in 2009 and learning that she was pregnant with her fourth child on the same day and began the process of creating her Badass Bodacious Life.

Patrina's podcast series focuses on people who overcame adversity to achieve great success, and she hopes that listening to these interviews will help you do the same.

Best Selling Author Patrina Wisdom (PRNewswire)

Patrina Wisdom Living Room Wisdom (PRNewswire)

