DOMINICA NAMED 'BEST DESTINATION TO UNWIND' IN LONELY PLANET'S BEST IN TRAVEL 2023

ROSEAU, Dominica, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel authority Lonely Planet has announced its 'Best in Travel' list for 2023 with Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a) ranking as one of the top destinations to unwind. This is the first time Dominica has been honored as a top travel destination in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel collection. This year marks the 18th annual collection of the world's hottest destinations, and the must-have travel experiences for the year ahead. Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2023 recommends 30 must-visit locations around food, journeying, connection, learning and unwinding.

"We are incredibly honored to be considered as one of the top destinations to unwind by Lonely Planet's Best in Travel," said Colin Piper, Discover Dominica Authority's CEO/Director of Tourism. "This recognition is a true testament to our beautiful island and the growth in tourism we've experienced in recent years. To be recognized by such a prestigious publication as one of the top destinations to unwind solidifies our stance in maintaining the island's natural environment while still creating authentic experiences for travelers, whether seeking adventure or relaxation."

Each year, Lonely Planet's Best in Travel lists start with nominations from Lonely Planet's vast community of staff, writers, bloggers, publishing partners and more. The nominations are then whittled down by their panel of travel experts to just 30 destinations. Each is chosen for its topicality, unique experiences, 'wow' factor and its ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity.

"Celebrated and recognized for its natural attractions, Dominica is often confused with the Dominican Republic, but we don't expect that to happen for much longer," said Tom Hall, Vice President of Lonely Planet. "2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year to get out and explore. With much of the world firmly on the road to recovery, travelers are looking for different locations and experiences, and we know Dominica will not disappoint."

