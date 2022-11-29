DHLink Signs Service Agreement with UniUni to Optimize Logistics Management and Last-Mile Delivery Solutions for DHgate Users in Canada

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHLink, the smart logistics arm of DHGATE Group (the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China), announced a service agreement with the leading Canadian logistics provider, UniUni. As part of the agreement, DHLink and UniUni will join forces to deliver expanded value to DHgate customers by managing their cross-border shipments with professional logistics management, last-mile delivery solutions, as well as related professional services in Canada.

As a result of the pandemic, the rising cost of business operations and demand to improve efficiency remain a pain point and barrier encountered by both sellers and manufacturers. To ease these two pain points, DHgate is a key player in providing solutions for businesses at the front line of digital trade and cross-border e-commerce. UniUni, meanwhile, will help in delivering products to customers for DHgate's 2.4 million suppliers across China and other markets, and expand DHgate's distribution business for local sellers in Canada, while expanding DHLink's logistics service range and diversity.

Being Canada's leading nationwide delivery company, UniUni offers technology-powered logistics services aimed at helping millions of micro, small and medium-sized merchants and businesses compete via cost-efficient, reliable, and on-time delivery solutions. The agreement will give DHLink a digital logistics solution to add to the last-mile delivery available for its customers in Canada, while also growing UniUni's shipment size and optimizing its sorting and delivery services.

Under the new agreement, DHLink and UniUni will further explore opportunities to boost trade volume between China and Canada, and uncover avenues for UniUni to offer DHLink-related services within the region. The companies intend to explore collaboration and provide more service possibilities to expand the distribution business for local sellers in Canada, North America and beyond. UniUni is also exploring opportunities to adopt growth models to contribute to its business success.

"At DHgate, our mission is to facilitate global commerce and realize the entrepreneurial dreams of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)," said Oliver Wan, Head of DHLink. "Our partnership with UniUni will further expand our global coverage and optimize our logistics services. The partnership will also better serve the surging demands of global consumers and help MSMEs recover more quickly."

"DHgate and UniUni share the belief that micro, small and medium-sized businesses are essential to the post-pandemic global recovery," said Peter Lu, CEO of UniUni. "The DHgate-UniUni collaboration offers benefits to these businesses, giving them access to the tools they need to compete, grow, and prosper."

About DHLink

DHLink is a comprehensive cross-border logistics business unit under DHgate, providing efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions and warehouse services for DHgate customers and others. Our mission is to create a smart and seamless cross-border logistics channel by leveraging advanced technology and logistics expertise. As of December 31, 2021, DHLink cooperated with over 100 logistics service suppliers to provide services in over 200 countries and regions, with more than 100 international logistics routes and over 50 warehouses in China and abroad. For more information, please visit dhlink.com or contact dhlinkservice@dhgate.com

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

About UniUni

UniUni is a North American delivery company that ensures your deliveries will be loved. Our technology-powered services seamlessly connect e-commerce applications to our delivery network which is continuing to expand. We offer the most reliable, cost-effective, and positive shipping experience for our customers while ensuring workers and drivers are being paid fairly. The company has rapidly grown within a few short years and continues to innovate their service model to be more efficient, reliable, and sustainable. For more information, please visit https://www.uniuni.com/

