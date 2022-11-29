eTailPet Launches Point-of-Sale Platform in Canada, Offering All-in-One Solution to Help Independent Pet Retailers Thrive in the Growing Canadian Pet Market

Combines deep expertise in the pet industry with modern technology to deliver a seamless experience for pet retailers and their customers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eTailPet , the only all-in-one, multi-channel, cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) software solution created specifically for independent pet retail businesses, announced today that it is expanding its support of pet businesses in North America with the launch of its POS solution in Canada.

According to a recent survey , pet ownership in Canada increased by 18% since 2019, with approximately 3% of Canadians who didn't have a pet before the pandemic since adding one to their household. This increase in pet ownership contributed to an increase of 117% in overall consumer spend in the pets category during COVID, with the current Canadian pet market (including food, supplies and services) worth US$7 billion .

eTailPet offers a true end-to-end solution that supports retail pet business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, customer communications, and marketing. Through these offerings, pet retailers can streamline operations, increase business, boost profitability, and thrive in the rapidly growing digital marketplace.

"As one of Canada's leading pet specialty distributors, working with hundreds of independent pet retailers across the country, I've discovered that eTailPet has everything you need to manage your business anytime, anywhere, and includes all of the features and functionalities that will help you meet the demands of your customers – from inventory to customer communications. The platform's all-in-one functionality will help you to increase revenue and remain competitive in the growing Canadian pet industry," said Phil Klaassen, CEO, Pan Pacific Pet.

"The growing Canadian pet market has accelerated the demand for easy-to-use, omnichannel POS solutions among indie pet businesses who want to streamline operations, maximize profits and appeal to the current generation of pet owners," said Bere Giannini, founder of eTailPet. "Our all-in-one platform helps independent pet businesses remain competitive against the big box companies. Its easy-to-use design and comprehensive functionality, including the most advanced POS inventory management system, the biggest online pet catalog database, and full Astro Loyalty integration was created specifically to address the needs of independent pet retailers."

eTailPet combines deep expertise in the pet industry with modern technology to deliver a seamless experience for both the independent pet retailer and their customers. The eTailPet solution provides:

A robust, but easy to use POS system, with automatic in-store and online inventory synchronization, payment processing, smart ordering, and vendor credit management;

A total ecommerce solution for independent pet retailers, featuring a turnkey website builder, real-time inventory management, built-in sales data, loyalty program integration and more;

Online booking for pet services with powerful, customizable tools; and

Robust digital marketing tools

To schedule a demo of eTailPet or to learn more, visit www.etailpet.io .

About eTailPet

eTailPet empowers independent pet businesses with robust software solutions to compete in the growing digital marketplace. The all-in-one POS platform is the only full-service solution created for pet businesses by a pet business owner.

