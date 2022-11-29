FIGS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of FIGS, Inc. Shareholders

FIGS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of FIGS, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (i) FIGS securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) FIGS stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with FIGS' initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FIGS:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/figs-lawsuit-submission-form?id=34075&from=4

FIGS, Inc. NEWS - FIGS NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that FIGS, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) defendants had failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (iii) defendants had inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in FIGS you have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased FIGS securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FIGS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/figs-lawsuit-submission-form?id=34075&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm