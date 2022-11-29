F.L.Putnam Ranked Among America's Top RIA Firms by Forbes

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that the firm has been named to Forbes' inaugural list of America's Top RIA Firms.

The list includes 100 advisory firms with cumulative assets of $730 billion, all led by professionals with decades of experience and proven track records of preserving client wealth through multiple market cycles. Forbes' list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which used quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firms.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes and by the researchers at SHOOK," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "The survey results confirm that our longtime strategy is still working: Always put the client first and build relationships that stand the test of time and thrive in any kind of market."

The ranking, which was developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data as of 12/31/21. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion and F.L.Putnam did not pay a fee to participate.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning, and investment consulting services to high-net-worth and institutional clients, including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from its offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

