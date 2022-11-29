Forbes Ranks Fratarcangeli Wealth Management On Their America's Top Wealth Management Teams for Private Wealth

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has ranked Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, No. 10 on its list of America's Top Wealth Management Teams: Private Wealth. This is the first time the Fratarcangeli Wealth Management team has been included on this prestigious list.

Led by managing principal Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, Fratarcangeli Wealth Management is comprised of 23 team members and has offices in Florida, Indiana, Michigan and New York. As of Sept. 30, 2022, the team has $3.53 billion under management, and its clients include athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, government agencies, and many other entities.

"Over the past five years, our practice's assets under management have increased more than three-fold, and I believe that is a direct reflection of the level of service our team provides to our clients," said Fratarcangeli. "We work with nearly 700 households to create tailored, individual investment strategies to help them reach their financial goals and preserve wealth for future generations."

While this is the first time Forbes recognized the Fratarcangeli Wealth Management team, Jeffrey has received numerous individual accolades during his 28 years in the industry. Most recently, Forbes ranked him No. 1 on its 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor in Michigan for Private Wealth and No. 32 on its 2022 list of America's Top Wealth Advisors. In addition, in 2022, he was again listed on Barrons' Top 1200 State by State Advisors, Top 100 Financial Advisors, and Top 100 Independent Advisors rankings.

According to the publication, the Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Management Teams, compiled by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This qualitative criterion focuses on studying each team's best practices—service models, investing process, team construct, skill sets, etc. The algorithm also weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call 248.385.5050.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a rating. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

The Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a rating. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

Private Wealth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically $5mm and above, though may have accounts with lower amounts.

The Barron's Top 1,200 State By State Advisors, Top 1,000 Financial Advisors, and Top 100 Independent Advisors ratings are based on the previous year's assets under management, revenue generated for the advisors' firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. Investment performance isn't an explicit factor because clients have varied goals and risk tolerances. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com. Fratarcangeli Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

