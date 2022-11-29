Genesys ranked highest in growth and innovation in 2022 Frost & Sullivan report

Cloud customer experience orchestration leader receives highest ranking in annual report for strength in AI and digital advancements

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, was named a leader by Frost & Sullivan in the annual Frost Radar™: North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market 2022 report. Genesys ranked highest in innovation and growth for its artificial intelligence (AI) and digital capabilities to improve both customer (CX) and employee experiences (EX).

Genesys attributes its leadership to the strength of its flagship Contact Center as a Service solution, the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform, enabling more than 4,000 organizations worldwide to orchestrate differentiated experiences through digital, AI and workforce engagement management capabilities.

The Frost & Sullivan report analyzes top industry players for their growth, innovation, roadmap, go-to-market strategies and investment in key trend areas. According to Frost, Genesys "continues to employ AI to improve CX and EX, adding to its already robust AI-powered capabilities. For instance, in 2022, the company added Smart Advisor for agent assistance, increased its knowledge management capabilities, and made advancements in AI-powered forecasting, employee engagement, and predictive engagement with customers."

"In our complex business environment, organizations must drive continual customer value to foster loyalty and repeat business," said ML Maco, executive vice president of global sales and field operations at Genesys. "Recognition by Frost & Sullivan underscores our mission to help customers orchestrate experiences that make people feel seen, heard and understood, and the effectiveness of our digital and AI innovations in making that possible. This is the path toward deepening customer and employee relationships today — and ultimately long-term business success."

"Organizations are more steadily migrating to the cloud so they can rapidly innovate and deliver the service their customers expect," said Nancy Jamison, industry director in ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "Execution in evolving cloud-based customer care and advanced AI technologies to deliver great experiences were key components in Genesys leadership position in the enterprise-class segment."

In addition to its growth and innovation, Frost & Sullivan recognized Genesys for several key accomplishments, including:

Genesys continues to prioritize innovation. The company's annual R&D spend exceeded $300 million in FY 2022 and is one of the largest investments in CX across the market.

Genesys is increasing its developer community with more than 3,700 active developers and a 37% YoY growth. Notably, internal developers use the same APIs as the developer community to drive innovation.

Maintaining innovation, easy migration programs, competitive go-to-market strategies, and licensing all contribute to Genesys strong growth.

Read a complimentary copy of the Frost Radar:™ North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market 2022 here.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service® our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

