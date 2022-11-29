Hadean to team up with Microsoft Azure and power the digital transformation of defence

Hadean to team up with Microsoft Azure and power the digital transformation of defence

This Hadean-Microsoft Azure collaboration will deliver cloud-enabled training and simulation capabilities to enhance Defence & Intelligence missions.

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning metaverse startup, Hadean, are set to collaborate with Microsoft and power the digital transformation of the defence industrial base with scalable, interoperable, and secure cloud-based military training capabilities.

Building on an ongoing business relationship, the new relationship will see Hadean's metaverse infrastructure integrated with Microsoft Azure to produce fit-for-purpose and robust solutions that can rapidly cut through data and deliver impactful outcomes for customers across government agencies, defence contractors and the Armed Forces.

Hadean and Microsoft have already worked seamlessly together to build, run, and deliver a cloud distributed simulation to the British Army Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP), set to be demonstrated at the I/ITSEC 2022 Innovation Center on November 30 at 11:20 AM.

With proven compatibility, Hadean will further enhance Microsoft's value add to customers, accelerate innovation, and empower defence simulation with next-generation cloud-powered solutions for cross-domain integration, rapid data-driven decision making and improved resilience.

Hadean CEO, Craig Beddis, said: "Microsoft is a trusted partner in defence and intelligence with a track-record of delivering secure cloud services that empower system integrators and transform capabilities to meet the requirements of modern militaries. We're excited to deepen our relationship with a new collaboration and combine our expertise to push the limit of what is possible with cloud computing, enhance Microsoft Azure and pioneer capabilities for military training and simulation."

"Working closely with innovative technology providers is a critical way that we bring new capability to defence and intelligence missions," said Gus MacGregor-Millar, GM, Worldwide Defence & Intelligence, Microsoft. "Having supported Hadean in its early growth years through the Microsoft for Start-Ups programme, we are pleased to collaborate further with them to help allied defence customers harness the full potential of cloud-based training and simulation solutions and realise mission impact through next-generation capabilities."

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean powers the creator economy, providing the infrastructure and computational power required to realise the full potential of the metaverse. Our web 3.0 technology allows you to build, run and monetise immersive virtual environments and experiences, dynamically connecting audiences across the world by providing scalability, security, and interoperability. To date, Hadean have worked with organisations such as Microsoft, Minecraft, Epic Games, Sony, Gamescoin, Pixelynx, CAE, BAE Systems, Thales and Francis Crick Institute. For more, visit: hadean.com

Contact:

YourStoryPR

hadean@yourstorypr.com

+44 (0)7867 488769

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835490/Hadean_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Hadean