Local Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina Raises $1,300 To Help End Childhood Hunger

Better-for-You Restaurant in Augusta, GA, Raises Highest Amount of Funds Across Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina Chain

AUGUSTA, Ga., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina partnered with sister WOWorks brands to help raise funds to end childhood hunger. According to estimates, 1 in 8 kids in America face hunger every year. With the help of their guests, General Manager Ashley Reeves raised $1,300 at the Barberitos restaurant in Augusta, GA, which is the highest percentage of donations to their gross sales during the promotion across out of all Barberitos restaurant locations in the country. This fundraising amount was matched by WOWorks for a total of $2,600. The $2,600 raised by Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina Augusta can help provide healthy meals for kids.

"It was amazing to see our team and community come together to help raise money for childhood hunger the last few months," said Ashely Reeves, General Manager of Barberitos Augusta. "We are so proud to have been the top fundraiser this year for such a worthy cause that will give back to our community. We would not have been able to meet this goal with out the help of our guests and dedicated team, and we are looking forward to participating again in the future."

Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina fundraising began nationally on September 7 and ran through November 1 at all locations restaurants across the country and offered guests various ways to support their fundraising efforts. As the location that raised the most money, Barberitos Augusta received matching donations up to $2,500 from WOWorks. The restaurant will also receive a visit from WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy and $500 to share among their staff.

"WOWorks is excited to have had the opportunity to raise money to fight childhood hunger again this year, and remain committed to this cause," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Barberitos is proud to provide guests with a variety of fresh and nutritious ingredients on our menu to customize and enjoy. We have the honor to raise money and awareness around childhood hunger in our communities and across the country. I am proud of the hard work the Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina team in Augusta has contributed to our fundraising efforts and we are grateful for the participation of our guests."

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

Contact: Maddie LaPorta, Fishman Public Relations, mlaporta@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content:

SOURCE Barberitos Southwestern Cantina and Grille