Morse named authorized supplier for Affiliated Distributors

Partnership with the largest manufacturing buying group for construction and industrial supplies begins in January

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The M. K. Morse Company has been chosen as an authorized supplier for Affiliated Distributors (AD), effective Jan. 1, 2023.

AD is a member-owned organization that connects independent distributors with best-in-class suppliers. With more than 5,000 branches from 845-plus independently owned members, AD is North America's largest manufacturing buying group for construction and industrial supplies.

"In 2023, we will celebrate the 60th anniversary of our family-owned business, and we are excited to start the year with an expanded partnership with the AD group," said John Sweeney, Morse president. "The Morse team has been dedicated to designing and manufacturing products to deliver market-leading performance, quality, and innovation for our customers. Becoming an authorized supplier is an affirmation of these efforts, and we look forward to a bright future working to grow together with AD members."

Morse is a manufacturer of industrial and commercial cutting solutions and accessories, with the company's global headquarters located in Canton, Ohio, USA.

AD evaluated five manufacturers in the process of selecting their next authorized supplier. "Morse was chosen because of what our company stands for: quality, service, innovation, documented cost savings, and field support at the national, regional, territory, and tech levels. We are proud to be the newest AD supplier," said Jeff Carey, director of sales for North America.

About The M. K. Morse Company

For more than 50 years, The M. K. Morse Company has been manufacturing a wide range of innovative cutting solutions. Whether you need to drill holes, cut metal using power tools, or saw metal in a factory, Morse has the right blade for the job. As a second-generation family-owned business, we take pride in providing solutions for our customers. Our vision is to improve cutting solutions that transform ideas into reality. Available in more than 80 countries, nearly all Morse products are manufactured in Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit mkmorse.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The M K Morse Company