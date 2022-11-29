Omnicom's Credera Announced Support for AWS for Advertising & Marketing Initiative

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera , a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, today announced support for the AWS for Advertising and Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

Credera is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data and technology. (PRNewswire)

"This new initiative [delivers] cutting-edge solutions for marketers and world-class experiences for customers."

AWS for Advertising & Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers, and analytics service providers. The initiative helps customers deliver personalized ad experiences, optimize ad serving performance and cost, and innovate on audience segmentation and attribution. It simplifies the process for industry customers to select the right tools and partners helping accelerate their production launches and see faster time to value.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc.

"Today, marketers struggle to engage customers in an always-on and customer-centric world," said Jeff Townes, Credera's Partner of Cloud Solutions and Alliances. "Omnicom and Credera guide CMOs to unlock customer insights, drive digital customer engagement, and deliver enhanced value for customers with real-time personalization using AWS."

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence, and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing identifies leading industry partners, like Credera, in each area.

"We are excited to work with AWS on this new initiative to deliver cutting-edge solutions for marketers and world-class experiences for customers," said Luke Taylor, OPMG CEO.

As the MarTech consulting leader within Omnicom, Credera guides clients to enhance marketing value and performance. Credera's modern marketing transformation services include transformation strategy, MarTech enablement and optimization, audience and customer segmentation, customer analytics, and digital customer engagement.

Credera blends OPMG digital services, AWS products and services, and expertise with marketing technology and cloud adoption to help marketers, advertisers, and other clients create and scale meaningful customer experiences. Credera's Marketing Analytics Platform (MAP) on AWS accelerates customer insights and delivers real-time personalization at scale for the digital customer experience. MAP allows organizations to begin delivering the right content through the right channels at the right time to their customers.

Leveraging MAP, Credera accelerates the integration, unification, and analysis of first and third-party customer data to generate and activate real-time insights. The process unlocks results for marketers, including higher customer engagement, conversation, and value.

Clients can explore more about Credera's work with AWS, marketing technology expertise, and solutions for the AWS Marketing & Advertising initiative here: www.credera.com/aws-advertising-marketing

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera has a team of more than 4,000 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a " Best Place to Work " in consulting and professional services and by Forbes as one of the " World's Best Management Consulting Firms ." Credera is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner .

About Credera

Credera (credera.com) is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 4,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Credera