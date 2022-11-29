Wingstop Launches Round-Up Program Nationwide, Serving Flavor to Local Communities

Fans can give back while satisfying their flavor cravings by rounding up their checks for charity

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is launching a Round-Up program that gives flavor fans more reason to feel good about satisfying their flavor cravings through local charitable give back beginning today.

During checkout on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app, guests now have the option to "opt-in" and round-up their check to the nearest dollar figure. All Round-Up proceeds will go to Wingstop Charities – Wingstop's nonprofit corporation – with a mission to engage youth in pursuit of their passions through art, sports, career, education and food. This program will allow Wingstop Charities to diversify donations and make a greater impact in communities in the form of grants where Wingstop's flavor is currently served.

"Wingstop is committed to strengthening the neighborhoods that we serve through community grants, team member assistance and scholarships," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "Now, with the launch of Round-Up, our passionate fans and guests can get in on our charitable giving efforts with the click of a button, while ordering their favorite craveable flavor offerings. We're excited to see how our fans embrace this opportunity to impact their local communities."

Since inception in 2016, Wingstop Charities – in partnership with Wingstop franchisees – has given back over $1 million in community grants to more than 130 organizations in 87 cities across the United States. Wingstop Charities anticipates the new Round-Up program can increase funding raised by more than $2 million annually. This creates a substantial opportunity to engage youth in the communities Wingstop serves.

Fans can visit wingstopcharities.org for more information. To learn more about Wingstop's Flavor for Good ESG platform, visit https://ir.wingstop.com/esg/overview.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises approximately 1,900 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who accounted for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,898 as of September 24, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

