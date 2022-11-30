Cesium for Unity Now Available

Cesium for Unity is free and open source under the Apache 2.0 License.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesium for Unity, an open source plugin that enables real-world 3D data to be utilized in the Unity game engine, is now available.

Las Vegas visualized in Cesium for Unity, data courtesy of Aerometrex (PRNewswire)

Cesium for Unity empowers Unity developers to create fully immersive and interactive metaverse apps, games, simulations, and experiences with accurate, high-resolution 3D geospatial data collected from drones, satellites, and other sources.

"Real-time 3D graphics and game engines are key enablers for an engaging and creator-empowered metaverse," said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi. "We look forward to the inspiring experiences the Unity community will build with 3D geospatial data enabled by Cesium for Unity."

The preview of Cesium for Unity includes a full-scale, highly-accurate WGS84 globe for Unity, integration with Unity's Game Objects, Components and Character Controllers, and integration with Cesium ion for access to global 3D geospatial content like global terrain, imagery, 3D buildings, high-resolution photogrammetry and more.

The plugin supports mobile platforms and VR, including Windows, macOS, Android, and Quest 2 and Quest Pro, with support for additional platforms coming with the full release in early 2023.

For more information about Cesium for Unity visit: https://cesium.com/platform/cesium-for-unity/

About Cesium - 3D Geospatial for the Metaverse

Cesium is the open 3D geospatial platform for the metaverse. Cesium created 3D Tiles, the open standard for streaming massive 3D geospatial data. With offerings like the open source Cesium for Unreal and Cesium for Unity plugins, we're empowering creators to build digitized worlds with real-world data at scale.

(PRNewsfoto/Cesium) (PRNewswire)

