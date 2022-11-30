Omnitron Sensors Solves Reliability, Size, Cost Issues with LiDARs

New process for MEMS scanning mirror produces large field of view, speeds mass production

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnitron Sensors, the pioneer in MEMS sensing technology for high-volume, low-cost markets, today validated its process for a fast, rugged, low-cost microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) scanning mirror, a new optical subsystem that meets the most demanding requirements of the LiDARs used in automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), drones and robotics.

Omnitron's verified process for a large step-scanning MEMS mirror solves LiDAR problems (PRNewswire)

Targeting a LiDAR subsystems market predicted by Yole Intelligence to reach $2.3B by 2026[i], Omnitron's MEMS mirror will produce a 2-3X larger field of view than other MEMS mirrors used in long-range LiDARs. As a step-scanning mirror, Omnitron's device is designed for rugged high-vibration automotive and aerial environments—a competitive advantage over the spinning mirrors offered by other vendors. In addition, Omnitron's MEMS mirror is built to outperform older optical subsystems, including voice coils, spinning polygons, and Galvos—all of which are slower, bulkier, 10x-100x more expensive, and prone to failure.

"Our executive team has spent decades in sensor design, working on projects at Google (X) Wing avionics, Google Quantum, Tesla Model 3, US Navy Research Labs, and Lumedyne—which Google acquired during my tenure," said Eric Aguilar, co-founder and CEO, Omnitron Sensors. "With so much untapped potential in MEMS sensors still before us, we saw how changing the process technology and packaging techniques—which we call a new topology for MEMS—produces measurable improvements in size, cost, robustness, reliability, manufacturability and time to market. Our MEMS scanning mirror for LiDARs proves out our IP, solving the most serious issues that plague today's LiDARs for autonomous navigation. And based on the positive market reception we have received, we're meeting a vital need for long-lasting, high-performing, rugged and cost-effective LiDAR platforms."

With its MEMS process verified through fabrication, Omnitron Sensors is gaining the attention of investors. In Q4 2021, L'ATTITUDE Ventures invested $1.6M in seed-round funding to Omnitron and named the company L'ATTITUDE Latino Startup of the Year.

"I've spent 20 years in the wireless chip and sensors space, so I recognize an impressive technology when I see it," said Sol Trujillo, general partner of L'ATTITUDE Ventures, an investment firm noted for its steadfast support of talented Latino/Latina entrepreneurs. "Omnitron's starting point—the delivery of a step-scanning mirror with the potential to transform LiDARs for autonomous cars, drones, and mobile devices—is definitely impressive.

"Shaped by Eric Aguilar's vision and technical acumen, Omnitron's foundational IP in MEMS also has the potential to become a key enabler of robust and reliable smart-everything devices. These varied attributes illustrate why L'ATTITUDE believes in Omnitron's growth potential."

Solving MEMS manufacturing challenges

Manufacturing MEMS devices is notoriously difficult. Problems with size, reliability, durability and repeatability—and the fact that process technology is unique for each new MEMS device—make MEMS manufacturing expensive and slow design-to-delivery cycles. Omnitron's core IP solves these challenges. As a new topology for MEMS, Omnitron's IP rearranges manufacturing processes and supports them with new packaging techniques. This speeds volume production of a wide range of small, low-cost, precise MEMS sensors—from scanning mirrors and inertial measurement units (IMUs) to microphones, pressure sensors, and telecom switches—through established MEMS foundries.

For more information

To learn more about Omnitron's new MEMS scanning mirror for LiDARs—as well as its new topology for MEMS, which solves the fundamental manufacturing challenges that have hindered the rapid mass-production of MEMS sensors—please contact us by email: info@omnitronsensors.com.

About L'ATTITUDE Ventures

L'ATTITUDE Ventures invests in early-stage (Seed to Series A) U.S. Latina(o) entrepreneurs who leverage technology to scale. The General Partners are Sol Trujillo, Oscar Munoz, Gary Acosta, Kennie Blanco, and Laura Moreno Lucas. Learn more at https://lat.vc/.

About Omnitron Sensors

Founded in 2019 by a core group of MEMS industry innovators, Omnitron Sensors has invented a new topology for MEMS—IP that improves device performance and reliability, and that streamlines assembly to produce MEMS sensors for price-sensitive, high-volume markets, such as ADAS, drones, robotics, smartphones, internet of things (IoT), and other intelligent connected electronics that are shipping by the hundreds of millions. Learn more at https://omnitronsensors.com.

The Omnitron Sensors logo is a registered trademark of Omnitron Sensors. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Press Contacts

Eric Aguilar, Omnitron Sensors

Email: eric[at]omnitronsensors.com

Maria Vetrano, Vetrano Communications

Email: maria[at]vetrano.com

[i] Source: LiDAR 2022 - Focus on Automotive and Industrial report, Yole Intelligence, part of Yole Group, August 2022

Omnitron Sensors (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omnitron Sensors