TD Bank invests $5 million in Citizens Trust Bank, a minority-owned financial institution serving the Atlanta region for over 100 years

The investment closely aligns with TD's purpose to enrich the lives of the customers and communities that it serves

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Bank of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today that it has made a $5 million equity investment in Citizens Trust Bank in Atlanta, Ga., to help expand opportunities for minority-owned businesses as it eyes further expansion into the region.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank) (PRNewswire)

This investment closely aligns with TD's purpose to enrich the lives of the customers and communities it serves.

Citizens Trust Bank is a black-owned Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) founded in 1921, with physical locations in the Atlanta and Alabama markets and a nationwide digital footprint. The investment was made for $5 million in preferred shares via TD Community Development Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD Bank. The investment represents one of TD's first MDI investments in the country.

TD's U.S. Commercial Bank is actively lending in the Atlanta region via its Middle Market, Municipal, Institutional Commercial Real Estate, TD Equipment Finance and Healthcare business lines. This move will enable minority-owned businesses greater access to capital, while allowing Citizens Trust to provide broad financial services in communities that are often underserved.

"This investment is a natural next step in TD's Commercial Bank presence in the region, as we look to expand our reach, with like-minded organizations like Citizens Trust Bank, to help support all businesses," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Banking for TD Bank. "It also strongly aligns with our diversity and ESG strategy and with our dedication to enriching the lives of the customers and communities we serve."

Citizens Trust Bank's President and CEO Cynthia N. Day also believes this is a great fit for both financial institutions.

"Citizens Trust Bank continues to seek partners that align with our mission to provide minority businesses access to capital which allows them to create jobs and support healthy communities," said Day. "We are proud to partner with TD Bank in serving our communities in a meaningful way. This is a powerful demonstration of what can be accomplished through collaboration, and we are excited about the opportunities it will create both now and in the future."

"We applaud TD Bank for its commitment to diversity and appreciate its partnership with Citizens Trust Bank in supporting the growth and well-being of the communities we serve. Their equity investment will enhance our ability to impact the lives of many families and businesses," said Ray M. Robinson, Chairman of Citizens Bancshares Corporation, parent company of Citizens Trust Bank.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us . Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us .

About Citizens Trust Bank

Citizens Trust Bank Celebrating over 100 years in the community, Citizens Trust Bank remains committed to providing personalized service and financial solutions to meet the growing needs of the community. Through a legacy built on economic equality and well-being, we go beyond meeting the needs of offering banking solutions; our mission is to empower our customers and future generations for financial success. Through its parent company, Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the Bank offers its common stock over-the-counter to the public under the trading symbol CZBS and can be found at www.ctbconnect.com.

About TD Community Development Corporation

TD Community Development Corporation (TDCDC) is a certified Community Development Entity and wholly owned subsidiary of TD Bank, N.A. Since 2007, TDCDC has been providing community loans, investments, and financial counseling to strengthen underserved communities throughout the TD Bank footprint. Leveraging tax credits and economic development, TDCDC also helps commercial and industrial businesses create and retain quality, accessible jobs and community-based organizations improve and expand local services, resources and facilities in distressed urban and rural communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TD Bank