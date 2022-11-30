Water, wastewater and district energy utilities to increase decarbonization and operational efficiency, with upgraded digital twin tools from Schneider Electric

Sustainability and efficiency improved across water and district energy lifecycle with EcoStruxure Water Cycle Advisor – District Energy and EcoStruxure Water Cycle Advisor – Water Simulation

Network operation powered by next-generation big data analytics

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced significant upgrades to its popular digital twin tools for water and district energy utilities, EcoStruxure™ Water Cycle Advisor – District Energy (formerly 'Termis') and EcoStruxure Water Cycle Advisor – Water Simulation (formerly 'Aquis'). These latest releases, grouped in version 8.2 of the software, deliver powerful benefits to users seeking to maximize digital capabilities to ensure efficiency, quality and insight across the water and district energy lifecycles.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

With advanced data and formula capabilities, alongside a range of usability improvements, District Energy and Water Simulation deliver on Schneider Electric's promise to ensure companies reach maximum efficiency while supporting decarbonization, reducing water and heat loss, and ensuring network operation optimization.

Water and wastewater and district energy digital transformation

Today's modernized and digitized water and district energy utilities rely on vast amounts of data to ensure efficiency and quality. To support next-generation digital transformation across the lifecycle, both District Energy and Water Simulation now deliver optimized data management performance.

The new releases harness new asynchronous database data insertion processes, using parallel computing to ensure data is delivered quickly. Similarly, new algorithms, including a topological sorter and step tag processor, significantly speed up data processing and deliver efficient historical data reprocessing.

Not only do the latest upgrades deliver on speed and efficiency in big data management, but the user experience has been optimized to ensure ease of use, no matter the size of the data. For example, importing tens of thousands real time tags for online network optimization can now be completed in just a few seconds. The same performance improvements are seen across step functions, processing, and reprocessing, reducing computation times from hours to seconds.

Additionally, users can take advantage of improved CSV export functionality. Making the most of the data and calculations made possible through District Energy and Water Simulation, now users can export all information related to any object in the model for a given simulation, or a fraction of it, via CSV files.

Future-proof custom formulas

Water Simulation and District Energy users now also benefit from a new formula editor, Neptune. Alongside optimizing existing programming functions, users are now able to create custom key performance indicators using one of the world's most powerful and supported programming languages in the world, C#, alongside Roslyn.

Commenting on the latest iteration of these powerful digital tools, Jose María Santos, Product Manager of District Energy and Water Simulation at Schneider Electric said, "We are dedicated to ensuring that our water utility and district energy customers have the most powerful digital capabilities at their fingertips to reach ambitious goals across quality, efficiency, and sustainability, which is particularly important in the context of today's climate and energy crisis."

"The latest release of EcoStruxure Water Cycle Advisor – District Energy and EcoStruxure Water Cycle Advisor – Water Simulation tools will help users to acquire and process external data as well as extend software capabilities by creating custom KPIs safer and faster. We continue to work closely with our partners across the industry to provide the expertise and digital transformation solutions that deliver sustainability and operational advancements," Santos continued.

Schneider Electric has more than 250 customers using District Energy and Water Simulation worldwide. Many of these customers, such as VCS Denmark, Kalundborg Forsyning, Olgod Water, will be benefiting from these upgrades present on the new release.

Schneider Electric continues to invest in developing digital twin solutions for water, wastewater and district energy utilities. The next releases of the offers will include AI modules for predictive analytics, improved user experience and performance, integrability with third party systems, and a set of new features that will continue to drive customers towards the industries of the future.

