Allego® Appoints Bas Brukx as Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced Bas Brukx as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Brukx will lead the finance and accounting function while building the framework for continued growth for the company.

"Having worked with Bas for nearly a decade, I've seen his impressive work firsthand," said Yuchun Lee , co-founder and CEO of Allego. "Given his track record of delivering results for several high-growth companies, his expertise will be invaluable as we realize Allego's mission to help sales and other customer-facing organizations succeed in today's hybrid world."

Brukx brings more than 20 years of experience in the SaaS industry. Most recently, Brukx served as the CFO of Clarabridge, which he led through a $1B+ strategic sale. Prior to Clarabridge, he was vice president, financial planning and analysis at Vocus through its acquisition and held leadership roles at Nexchange, Inc. and WorldPort, Inc. Brukx has an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School and a BBA from Nyenrode Business University in the Netherlands.

"Sales organizations are often one of the greatest assets in a company. Over the last 20 years, I've partnered with sales to enable growth and efficiency. Now I get to continue this work with Allego, an industry-leading solution that helps sellers win buyers," said Brukx. "I look forward to building on the momentum Allego has gained in recent years and ensuring we're prepared to scale in the years ahead."

The appointment of Brukx comes on the heels of continued award recognition for Allego. The company was included in Forrester's Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation, Q2 2022 report , listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms and recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Sales Content Solutions (SCS), Q4 2022 . Additionally, it was named the 'Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software' in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is a market leader with nearly 1 million users across deployments in one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com.

