Curbio Announces Partnership Pilot with Consumer Reports, Launches "CR recommended kitchen"

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio , the nation's premiere pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced a partnership pilot with Consumer Reports (CR) , the consumer research, testing and advocacy organization. The two organizations have teamed up to launch "CR recommended kitchen", a program designed specifically for consumers who purchase a home that has been renovated by Curbio.

In this new program, a "CR recommended kitchen" includes three or more major kitchen appliances that have qualified for CR's recommendation in their respective categories. CR independently evaluates thousands of products each year; only those that meet its independent criteria for performance, quality, safety and reliability earn the "Recommended" designation. The option to select a "CR recommended kitchen" will be offered to real estate agents and their clients who are updating their homes with Curbio prior to listing. Consumer Reports will also be offering Curbio's network of realtors and brokers exclusive access to the Upkept Relator Gifting platform, which will allow Curbio realtors to purchase packages of annual subscriptions to the Upkept home maintenance app at a substantial discount.

"We are honored to be working with Consumer Reports, a mission-driven nonprofit organization that empowers and informs consumers," says Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "With this partnership and the new CR recommended kitchen program, Curbio is enhancing our ability to provide real estate agents and their clients with a streamlined home improvement experience. We are confident that this new program will not only improve the experience of our clients but will also give consumers who are purchasing a home that has been renovated by Curbio the peace of mind that they need throughout the home buying process."

In implementing the new "CR recommended kitchen" program, Curbio has added a comprehensive list of major kitchen appliances recommended by CR to its catalogue of premium, pre-selected materials. Like with all materials offered in Curbio's catalogue, these appliances will be ready to ship immediately once a project has kicked off. Ordering and installation will be managed by Curbio's in-house team of home improvement consultants, project managers and network of pre-vetted subcontractors. By working with Curbio, real estate agents and their clients will see their projects completed 60 percent faster than the average general contractor.

"Upkept builds on CR's legacy of trusted recommendations and advice that has served homeowners well for generations," said Ted Bongiovanni, Senior Director of New Ventures at Consumer Reports. "The CR recommended kitchen program with Curbio allows us to reach people at a critical moment and give them peace of mind when they need it most."

To learn more about Curbio and the "CR Recommended Kitchen", visit https://go.curbio.com/cr-recommended-kitchen.

