Dr. Raghu Nandan Joins Los Angeles Cancer Network

LAKEWOOD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), one of the leading cancer and blood disorder centers in Los Angeles, is proud to announce that board-certified hematologist/oncologist Raghu Nandan, MD and his team have officially joined it's growing network. This new addition to LACN is located at 3650 South St., Suite 212, Lakewood, CA 90712.

Dr. Raghu Nandan (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Nandan to LACN," said Troy Simon, LACN's CEO. "Dr. Nandan is a valuable addition to our group, and we look forward to further serving Lakewood and its surrounding communities with him and his team."

Dr. Raghu Nandan completed his medical education at Madras Medical College in India in 1984. He did his Internal Medicine Residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and completed his Hematology Fellowship at Albert Einstein Montefiore Program and his Oncology Fellowship at Roswell Park Cancer Center.

Dr. Nandan is committed to providing the highest quality care to his patients. He has practiced in the Lakewood community for over 25 years. He is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. In addition, he has been on the UC Irvine faculty, where he piloted clinical studies in lung cancer.

"I believe in making sure patients and their loved ones feel cared for and respected," said Dr. Nandan. "By joining LACN, I can continue to provide personalized solutions and bring more innovative resources to my patients, like cutting edge clinical trials."

To make an appointment with Dr. Nandan, please call (323) 760-9757. For more information, visit lacancernetwork.com.

About Los Angeles Cancer Network:

The mission of The Los Angeles Cancer Network is to provide unparalleled care to each patient that comes through our doors. We offer individualized treatment using the most recent and relevant proven advances in cancer care, curated with deliberation and compassion.

(PRNewsfoto/Los Angeles Cancer Network) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Los Angeles Cancer Network