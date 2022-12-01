ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP NAMED TO THE 2023 "BEST LAW FIRM" LIST BY U.S. NEWS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced its inclusion on the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Best Lawyers, particularly as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "This honor is a testament to the diligence and hard work of all of the attorneys and the support team at the Firm."

Law firms included in the 2023 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. The 2023 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup was recognized as a Tier 1 Law Firm in the Los Angeles Region in Real Estate Law, Commercial Litigation, and Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. The Firm was also recognized nationally for Real Estate Law, and recognized regionally for Employment Law – Management.

For more than six decades, Ervin Cohen & Jessup has provided innovative, technically unsurpassed counsel to both individuals and businesses first in Southern California, then across the United States and now around the world. In the nearly 70 years since its founding, the Firm has grown to a full-service firm of more than 60 lawyers recognized for excellence among its clients and peers.

Long before collaboration was a commonly used word, Ervin Cohen & Jessup believed that law should be practiced in a creative environment by individuals who were not afraid to think out of the box. The firm's attorneys have always prized innovation and sought out like-minded partners. From its founding, the firm has embraced a collegial team of top-notch attorneys who, working together, strive for the best possible result for clients.

Best Lawyers® and U.S. News and World Report have issued their "Best Law Firm" rankings for the past 13 years.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

