Generosity™ and Qatar, the 2022 World Cup Host Country, Partner to Eliminate Plastic Waste with their Sustainability Initiative

With co-founder Justin Bieber, Generosity™ Water evolves to become Generosity™ Inc., a sustainable water technology company providing a network of hydration solutions to progress society away from single-use packaging.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generosity™ a premium alkaline water company has evolved to become the world's leading sustainable hydration company by providing the technology to convert any water source into premium drinking water. Launching a Sustainability Initiative in partnership with Qatar's Supreme Committee for Legacy and Delivery, Generosity™ debuts their refillable water fountains at the 2022 World Cup in Doha. These Hydration Stations are conveniently placed at major locations throughout the country to allow the locals, volunteers, and football fans alike the opportunity to access high quality water throughout the World Cup festivities and beyond.

Since water is the number one used resource in the world, Generosity's™ goal is to not only provide consumers with the best water for their body, but also to reduce the use of single-serve plastics with their refillable water fountains. By simply connecting to any local water source, Generosity™ can process and dispense its premium alkaline water through these micro-hydration infrastructures. "Evolving Generosity™ Water into a sustainable water company has always been the goal," the company's Founder, Micah Cravalho, states. "We aspire to be the global leader in water technology, empowering consumers with refillable products as an alternative to single-use packaging."

Generosity™ is also bringing in their co-founder and Grammy Award-winning artist Justin Bieber, to lead the initiative. Cravalho and Bieber are determined to provide safe water to places where it is scarce, while simultaneously reducing single-use plastics across the globe. "I want the world to have access to the best water. I also want countries to know how to best protect their people. The overuse of plastic is hurting us, we need to be more sustainable." Bieber states.

Generosity™ is honored to assist Qatar's Supreme Committee for Legacy and Delivery in working towards their goal of being one of the first countries in the world to reduce plastic waste by establishing a refillable ecosystem, all in its pursuit of a sustainable legacy.

Generosity™ also advocates and partners with local sustainability movement OneTide™ to help keep plastics out of our oceans with their #asonetide campaign led by Executive Director of Sustainability, Bodour AI Meer. "One of our key sustainability targets for the event is to reduce single-use plastics where possible, encourage recycling and find innovative solutions to tackle the global plastic waste crisis. Our OneTide™ program drives general awareness of the issue and our network of high-quality water refill stations is making it easier for people to take action to reduce plastic waste."

The initiative by Generosity™ and the Supreme Committee for Legacy and Delivery also compliments a number of other projects taking place in the country during this global event, which aim to create a greener, more sustainable future.

Chairperson of Qatar Museums Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, says: "Having participated in beach clean-up efforts in Qatar for many years, I have witnessed first-hand the effect of pollution on our natural environment. Through initiatives such as those undertaken by Generosity™ and the Supreme Committee, and projects such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Art water bottles, which bring together the global artistic community to advocate for a more sustainable future, we are all encouraged to play our part, during the World Cup and beyond."

Generosity™ differentiates itself from other water brands by its ability to offer temporary and permanent hydration infrastructures no matter where the source water comes from. "We shouldn't have to solely depend on single-serve plastics to meet our hydration needs. It's becoming less and less cost efficient and its incrementally destroying our environment," Cravalho explains. "We need more and more countries like Qatar, and global icons like Justin Bieber, who are committed to sustainability and are willing to create a sustainable future."

As Generosity™ looks towards the future of sustainability, the company will offer an ecosystem of refillable in-home hydration systems and in-office water dispensers. People can also expect to see commercial fountains at major venues and festivals.

About Generosity™ Inc:

Generosity™ Inc - a sustainable water technology company providing a network of hydration solutions to move society away from single use packaging. The hydration technology Generosity™ has created can create premium alkaline water from any water source and provides consumers the ability to measure their levels of hydration, understand hydration metrics, and how those metrics apply to a healthful lifestyle. Generosity's™ social impact model continues to Keep Safe Water Flowing to those in need.

