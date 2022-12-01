Hyundai Motor America Reports Record November 2022 Sales

- Best-Ever November Total and Retail Sales
- November Total Sales Increased 43%; Retail Sales Up 28%
- Green Vehicle Sales up 39%; November Records for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV and Kona EV
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 63,305 units, a 43% increase compared with November 2021. Hyundai set total records in November for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, Kona EV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai fleet sales remained at 1.4% of total volume for the year.
"This was a terrific November for sales and especially our line-up of eco-friendly vehicles," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Despite economic headwinds, we were still able to record an all-time retail and total sales record in November. Overall sales, specifically the Tucson and Santa Fe brands, continue to perform well and I'm excited to see how we finish the year."
November Total Sales Summary
Nov-22
Nov-21
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
63,305
44,345
+43 %
652,207
686,741
-5 %
November Retail Highlights
Hyundai's retail sales of 56,592 units represented a 28% year-over-year increase from November 2021. This was a record November retail sales month led by Elantra HEV (+733%), Kona EV (+113%), Venue (+57%), Santa Cruz (+44%), Santa Fe HEV (+43%), Tucson (+33%) and Tucson HEV (+18%). Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 7,550 represented 13% of retail and a 39% year-over-year increase.
November Product and Corporate Activities
- 2023 IONIQ 6: The all-new Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6 made its North American Debut at AutoMobility Los Angeles. The IONIQ 6 is part of Hyundai Motor Company's plan to introduce 17 BEV models and sell more than 1.8 million BEV units worldwide by 2030.
- Kona Named 2023 Hispanic Motor Press City Car of the Year: The Hyundai Kona was named City Car of the Year in the 2023 Hispanic Motor Press Awards.
- U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best SUV Brand: Hyundai was awarded the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best SUV Brand for the third consecutive year.
- Exclusive Disney 100 Years of Wonder: Hyundai Motor America celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder as the exclusive automotive partner for Disney100.
- $3.1 Million Donated to Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief: To support communities affected by Hurricane Ian, Hyundai Motor North America, which includes Hyundai Motor America and Genesis Motor America, Hyundai Capital America and Hyundai Motor Group, are donating $3.1 million to local Florida charities.
- Latest Car Seat Safety Program: Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Hyundai Motor America, announced its partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), donating $50,000 to support its Car Seat Safety Program.
November Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Nov-22
Nov-21
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Accent
687
1,071
-36 %
17,669
18,770
-6 %
Elantra
11,040
4,676
+136 %
105,434
119,229
-12 %
Ioniq
2
1,347
-100 %
3,672
18,524
-80 %
Ioniq 5
1,191
0
0 %
21,262
0
0 %
Kona
5,562
5,402
+3 %
57,022
84,770
-33 %
Nexo
8
48
-83 %
383
393
-3 %
Palisade
5,763
6,314
-9 %
75,294
79,657
-5 %
Santa Cruz
3,180
2,201
+44 %
32,993
7,042
+369 %
Santa Fe
10,955
6,677
+64 %
107,890
103,373
+4 %
Sonata
6,216
3,607
+72 %
48,250
89,628
-46 %
Tucson
16,059
11,325
+42 %
156,750
137,107
+14 %
Veloster
25
83
-70 %
1,901
2,041
-7 %
Venue
2,617
1,594
+64 %
23,687
26,207
-10 %
Note: Green vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
