MicroPort MedBot NaviBot Announces First Clinical Use of Skywalker™ Surgical Robot for Total Knee Procedures

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd. ("MicroPort MedBot") announced that on November 22nd, 2022 MicroPort NaviBot International, LLC in recent collaboration with MicroPort Orthopedics has completed the first clinical use of the SkyWalker™ Robotic System in the United States. Dr. Joseph Kavolus, of Lighthouse Surgical Suites in Hollis, N.H., conducted the successful procedure. Dr. Kavolus specializes in orthopedic surgery and the treatment of orthopedic injuries.

The SkyWalker™ Robotic System provides the surgeon information that can help achieve the desired joint line reconstruction while providing data to optimally balance soft tissues. Combined with MicroPort's Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee System, it replicates the natural stability and motion of the knee delivering a functionally restorative design that offers surgeons an innovative solution to problems such as instability, anterior knee pain, and functional limitations. "These two advanced technologies aim to improve patient outcomes, and overall patient satisfaction through a kinematic-focused clinical solution," said Jake Adams, VP, Commercial Operations. "We believe this pairing will be an attractive clinical solution when compared to current options on the market – defining a new, 'patient first' standard for treatment while improving the overall knee surgical experience."

"The design of the Evolution® Medial-Pivot knee makes me a better surgeon, regardless of my alignment philosophy and, as a new user, I couldn't be happier to provide this to my patients," Kavolus stated. "For the first case with a new technology, I was pleasantly surprised at the smooth flow and execution, ease of integration into my workflow, and thrilled that the outcome was exceptional."

The organization has now moved into its limited market release and intends to ramp up its site locations. MicroPort MedBot also intends to integrate new applications on its platform including Hip replacement as a next application in early 2024.

About MicroPort NaviBot

MicroPort NaviBot International LLC is located in Foxborough, Massachusetts ("NaviBot"). NaviBot develops, manufactures, and markets comprehensive hard tissue robotic assisted surgical solutions. The SkyWalker™ Surgical Robotic System for the total knee is its 1st approved application, provides surgeons enhanced capability of customized preoperative planning and accurate intraoperative robotic assistance during total knee arthroplasty.

MicroPort NaviBot International LLC is a subsidiary of NaviBot (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as " NaviBot Suzhou").

NaviBot Suzhou starts from the clinical needs of hard tissue surgery, explores key technologies, and is committed to developing minimally invasive, accurate and efficient hard tissue robotic products.

The SkyWalker™ surgical robot is an FDA cleared system of MicroPort NaviBot International LLC. The Evolution® Knee System is owned by MicroPort Orthopedics.

About MicroPort MedBot

Commenced its development for laparoscopic surgery robots in 2014, and officially established in Shanghai in 2015, Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd. ("MicroPort MedBot", stock code: 02252.HK), a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation ("MicroPort", stock code: 00853.HK), is currently the only surgical robot company in the world with businesses covering five promising subsectors of surgical robots, including endoscopy, orthopedics, vascular intervention, natural orifice surgery, and percutaneous puncture. At MicroPort MedBot, we are committed to meeting the growing demand for cutting-edge robotic surgery. By integrating advanced research on robotics, control algorithms, image-based navigation, and precision imaging, we provide comprehensive intelligent surgical solutions to prolong and reshape the lives of patients, lead the advancement of robotic surgery, and shape the era of intelligent surgery.

